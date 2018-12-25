How do Successful Women Start Their Day?

Morning is a rare moment of sacred silence without the noisy world that begins just outside the bedroom door. It is not so difficult to develop good habits and spend this time quietly, effectively, and in a sensible manner – you can take advice from successful women. They have already found a way to suppress anxiety and take control of their affairs, so their lifehacks can help you improve your own performance and mood.

Anna Wintour

Who: editor-in-chief of Vogue and artistic director for Conde Nast

How does she start her day: plays tennis

What does she do: Every morning at 5:45 am, Anna Wintour comes to New York Tennis Club to play her favorite game for an hour. Then she gently dresses up at home and goes to her office in One World Trade Center to hold endless meetings. According to the director of The September Issue, R. J. Cutler, long meetings are “any meetings that last seven minutes,” so it’s worthwhile to think about the key points of the meeting in advance.

Arianna Huffington

Who: co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Huffington Post

How does she start her day: practises yoga and meditation

What does she do: The main part of her morning ritual is something she does not actually do. When she wakes up, she does not start the day looking at her smartphone. Instead, she takes a minute to breathe deeply, feel grateful and set goals for the day as soon as she wakes up. Huffington radiates positive energy and has set the pace for the digital media industry over the last decade, which means that one should pay more attention to her habits.

Mindy Kaling

Who: actress, comedian, writer

How does she start her day: applies a facial mask

What does she do: In her autobiography “Why not me?” Mindy Kaling reveals several approaches to daily morning habits. Her alarm clock rings at 5 am, and then she takes a quick shower, does a hairstyle and applies makeup till 6 am. To look rested, she uses fabric facial masks: it can be a soothing mask.

There are two things that Mindy Kaling keeps cooled in the fridge: beer and cosmetic masks.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Who: actress and model

How does she start her day: spends the morning with her husband, Jason Statham

What does she do: by the middle of the morning, Huntington-Whiteley walks her dogs and cooks breakfast according to her paleodiet, applies perfume and sweats thoroughly during the training. At the time most of us sit down on a chair in the office, Huntington-Whiteley is drinking her green juice and responding to emails, her hair and makeup being ready for the day’s photo shoot. The only useless ritual on this list is a cup of coffee.

However, the model admits she is absolutely useless without drinking coffee.

Isabel Allende

Who: writer

How does she start her day: a cup of coffee

What does she do: While coffee is being brewed, Isabel is writing, revising or publishing anything on her website. If she starts a new project, the morning to-do list is even longer.

She comes to her office very early in the morning, alone. She lights candles for spirits and her muse. She meditates for a while. She always has fresh flowers and incense to tune her into work.

Isabel Marant

Who: designer

How does she start her day: a cup of tea

What does she do: every morning, she puts on jeans, a cashmere sweater, a jacket and takes a scooter ride to the pool.

She needs it to breathe and cope with her busy days. She attends a swimming pool built in the last century with separate rooms for changing clothes. After a shower, she drinks carrot and ginger juice and goes to the office. She starts the working day with Americano coffee, which does not resemble her French way of life.

Lupita Nyong’o

Who: actress

How does she start her day: meditation

What does she do: Lupita Nyong’o demonstrated her morning habits in a video for Vogue:

She wakes up, reads, meditates, works, and welcomes her day. Though it’s impossible to do everything in the morning, she uses the opportunity to do something that will help the body move and cleanse her mind, and therefore prepare for the coming day.

Juliet de Baubigny

Who: investor, founder of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

How does she start her day: checks e-mail

What does she do: in the morning, the investor exercises watching Tracy Anderson Method Perfect Design DVD video lessons or has a workout with a private trainer. After a good workout, she saves a little time to spend breakfast with her children. Before the investor gets to the office, she brings two children to school.

This 15-minute trip to school is a treasured time for communication, and thanks to it they really feel that the day begins in the right way.