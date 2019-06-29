11 Ways Losers Spend Their Weekends

We all look forward to the weekend. But the way we conduct it can tell how successful we are. How do losers spend the weekend and what should you avoid doing?

1. They do not make plans

It is not necessary to schedule the whole weekend to the last minute, but it would be good to fancy something you want to do. In such a way you will save your time and will not forget to do something interesting.

2. They have no time for their loved ones

During the fussy week, it’s hard to find time for friends and family. Try to compensate for this at the weekend.

3. They do not rest from technology

Put the phone aside, logout from the corporate email. Explain it to your colleagues in advance that you will not be available at the weekend.

4. They do not enjoy the weekend

Whatever you are planning, for example, to rest at home alone or see your friends, be sure to do something at the weekend that you will enjoy.

5. They are always asleep

Maybe you drank too much on Friday and have just regained your consciousness. Or you got exhausted during the weekdays. In any case, if you sleep all weekend long, you will ruin your sleep regime and feel bad next week.

6. They spend a lot of money

Of course, sometimes you want to please yourself. But if you limit your expenses on weekdays and spend money on trifles during the weekend, you will neither save money nor enjoy it. Look for less expensive ways to have fun, for example, do something at home or attend a free event.

7. They do not reflect

On weekdays, there is no time to think about life and your goals. Find some time for this at the weekend.

8. They constantly think about work

Prepare a work plan for the following Monday on Friday evening and do not think about business on Saturday and Sunday.

9. They do nothing and regret it

After a hard working week, you just want to relax and procrastinate. But if idleness makes you bored and irritated or you miss important things because of it, review your approach to the weekend.

10. They do not relax

Try not to have fatigue. If you do not have a rest at the weekend, you will start the working week without any strength and will not achieve the desired results.

11. They are not preparing for the next week

On Sunday evening, you can think about the next week: make a list of things to do, look into your calendar, decide what you want to achieve during the coming days. This is the key to success.