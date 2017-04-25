10 Writing Tips for Beginners

If your job has to do with writing or you’re planning to start your own blog, make sure you know how to do it the right way. This guide will help you become an awesome writer.

Writing for beginners: what do you need to know?

There is no lack of all kind of advice as to how you can become a great writer. There are hundreds of writing resources that offer useful tips and methods. All of them, as they promise, will make you a good and successful writer in a month (in 6 months, in a year, tick as preferred). But let’s admit the harsh truth: no piece of advice, no guides, no manuals will turn a total beginner into a brilliant author. It’s your desire and ability to work hard, your effort, your inspiration, your readiness to improve yourself that makes the real difference.

This, however, doesn’t mean that using advice is absolutely unnecessary. Just be sure not to follow every advice blindly. Always look for your own ways to improve yourself. Our goal is to just give you some tip-off while you’re on your way to personal growth as a writer.

Writing techniques and tips: where to start?

The first main rule for any aspiring author is to read as much as possible. Don’t think you can ever become a good writer if you don’t have a habit of reading a lot. How else can you learn to write if not by seeing how true word artists do it? It makes your vocabulary richer. It gives you a good idea of what writing styles are. It offers a great choice of writing methods experienced authors use. By the way, it can help to keep a notebook nearby, for the moments when you find especially tasty words and phrases. Don’t wait for your muse to come to start. If someone tells you that you always have to feel especially inspired to write, you can be sure he doesn’t know much about writing. It’s more about hard work than you may think; so write whenever you can, not whenever you feel inspired. The above-mentioned notwithstanding, capture the moment’s inspiration whenever they visit you. Sometimes this happens quite unexpectedly; make the best of it, see what comes out of it later. Write every day, and edit what you have written on a daily basis. Just ask yourself a couple of questions: first, can you become a writer without writing regularly? Second, can you become a good writer without trying to improve? Answers are obvious, aren’t they? Clichés are your worst enemies. Writing advice for you: try to leave your comfort zone and write about something edgy — or about ordinary things, but with an edgy approach. Trite phrases and literary devices make a dull, colorless, boring text. Always keep a notebook close at hand. Like it’s already been said, sometimes inspiration strikes unexpectedly. You never know when and how will brilliant ideas visit you. Besides, you can always take notes about some things you’ve heard or read. Learn to be humble. Never get the idea you have nowhere to grow, that you’ve reached the summit of your talent and everyone else just staggers behind. As soon as these ideas come to your mind, you can be sure you are not a good writer. Never rely on what knowledge you have; do your research, always try to learn more. You wouldn’t like the facts you offer in your writing to be weak and unconvincing, would you? Custom essay or your first novel, it’s always true for any type of writing. Learn to stop indulging in your laziness and get to work. Find new ways to get new experiences whenever you can. Travel, meet new people, try new things, learn languages — the list of possibilities is endless.

So, if you do dream of a writing career or just want to get better at this, you must be ready to work and work hard. But you will find it totally worth it; there is no limit to the ways you can apply your writing talent.