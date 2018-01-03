Vinyl Siding vs Hardie Board

There comes a time that you must choose the ideal exterior siding for your home. Most times, some homeowners are tempted to copy the siding choice of their neighbors oblivious of the factors that these neighbors considered before settling for these sidings. If you reside in a neighborhood where most of your neighbors have used fiber cement or Hardie board siding, you can deviate from this norm and settle for vinyl siding.

Before settling on any type of siding, you need to consider factors such as:

The cost of the siding.

The impact that such siding has on the home’s resale value.

The ease of maintaining the chosen siding.

The overall appearance of the siding.

You also need to remember that different types of sidings come with their own advantages and disadvantages, the ultimate choice will boil down to your personal priorities and preferences.

Difference between Vinyl Siding and Hardie Siding

Eco-friendliness and energy efficiency. Hardie siding does not have a good R-value for insulation; however, it compensates for this by being eco-friendlier than vinyl siding. On the other hand, you can purchase vinyl siding that has an extra layer of insulation thereby making it more energy efficient.

Durability and maintenance. Hardie siding is highly durable and long-lasting. This siding comes with a 30 to 50-year warranty and you can paint it every five or ten years to maintain its glow. On the other hand, Vinyl siding becomes brittle over time as it gets exposed to weather elements. They normally come with a 25-year warranty.

Cost and ease of installation. Hardie siding is more expensive and requires some special cutters and expert technicians to install. On the other hand, Vinyl siding is cheaper and can be installed with ease. You will need to hire a vinyl siding contractor to help with its installation.

A look at the three factors above, it is clear that the two types of sidings each have their own sets of advantages and disadvantages. When it comes to choosing the best type of siding for your home you need to ask yourself the following questions:

Which siding fits my budget?

What is important to me: energy saving or eco-friendliness?

How is the weather where my home is located, will the weather deteriorate my siding fast?

How often can I maintain and repair my siding?

Will I be repainting my house a few years from now?

Depending on the answers you give to the questions above, you will realize that to a homeowner with a constrained budget living in a place with fair weather, Vinyl siding may be ideal for him or her. Similarly, if you wish to get value from your siding and you have a budget that can afford a Hardie siding, then we recommend that you go for it. Vinyl Siding is cheap than Hardie siding but when it comes to durability, and eco-friendliness, you should go for Hardie siding for your home. Moreover, you can repaint the Hardie board to any color you prefer for your home without having any problems.