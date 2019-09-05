Organising a hen party is no joke – ask any maid of honour or sister who has ever been tasked with the job, and they won’t hesitate to tell you that it can be quite a daunting task. But lots of other women have organised hen parties before, so it doesn’t mean that you can’t do it – and make a fantastic job of it. But what exactly does it take to organise a hen party, especially if you want to make it an unforgettable one? Planning a hen party may take a lot of skill and know-how, but if you know what to do and what to prioritise, you’ll definitely give everyone – particularly the bride – a wonderful time. Here are the best tips you should remember for the most fantastic hen party ever.

Deciding who you should invite

This is one of the biggest challenges of planning a hen party: who do you invite? Do you invite aunt Mildred, and do you invite that old high school friend whom everyone just can’t tolerate? Here’s a top tip: if you think that the people you invite will clash, it’s best to split the hen party into two separate occasions. Make a day of it at a spa and serve some tea and scones to the aunties and mothers-in-law, and then plan another occasion for everyone else who’s out for a bit of wilder fun.

Choose the date

The best day or weekend for a hen spa would be a week prior to the big event, so please do not think that you can plan a hen weekend or hen night the day before the wedding and get away with it. It’s also best if you can prepare everything way in advance so you will know early on who will be attending – and you can then plan the entertainment accordingly.

Set a good budget

Money can make a difference at any event, and this holds true for the hen party as well. When planning a budget, make sure everyone can afford it but make sure at the same time that the hen party still remains special and unique. Try to collect the money as soon as possible and make all the expenses clear as day so nobody will end up questioning the allocation of funds. Assign someone to collect as well; this is often given to one of the bridesmaids.

Select the location

When selecting the location for the hen night, do as much research as you can. There are plenty of places from which you can choose, from a simple night at one of the bridesmaid’s houses to a local pub, but if you want something more special, you can choose specific hen party accommodation and hen party houses where everything is set up and where you can even get some exclusive offers and discounts. Remember this when choosing the location: it should be a nice, private place where everyone can bond, and make sure it is comfortable and has plenty to offer everyone at the party.

Decide on the activities and entertainment

Needless to say, many brides prefer their hen dos to be fun, with a lot of drinking on the side as well. Some of the most popular activities include visits to comedy clubs and drag cabarets, a strip show, and nightclub-hopping. But you should also consider a few daytime activities (especially if it’s a hen weekend), such as a ‘pamper me’ trip to the spa, afternoon tea, and beauty treatment. Happy planning and good luck!