A Step by Step Guide on How to Put a Patch on a Backpack

In recent years, more and more people have started using custom patches to express their style. If you haven’t jumped on the custom patch trend yet, there’s no better time than the present. With custom patches, you can display your love for virtually anything. Add a patch onto your vintage hat, favorite shirt, stylish jacket, or even your everyday backpack. Keep reading to discover the three easiest ways to put a patch on a backpack.

Sew-On Patches

When it comes to backpack patches, sewing the patch on is the most popular option. Sewing is the process of using a needle and thread to attach one piece of fabric to another. You can do this either by hand or with a machine. Because sewing is so versatile, it allows you to attach any type of patch to virtually any type of fabric. This means that you don’t have to hunt down your patch design on a certain type of patch backing. Instead, you have the convenience to shop around or create the patch of your dreams, knowing that whatever patch you choose, you can sew it right on your backpack.

Iron Patches

If your sewing skills are limited, this doesn’t mean you can’t use patches for backpacks. Instead, you’ll want to shop around for iron-on patches that still feature your preferred design. Iron-on patches have a thin layer of plastic on the back of the patch. When heat is applied to the patch, this layer of plastic turns into an adhesive and attaches itself to any fabric. Simply preheat the area of your backpack with an iron. Then, place the patch where you want it to stay and press it down with the iron for about 30 seconds. While this method is simple, it can be harder to find particular patches that feature iron-on ability.

Velcro Patches

Your third option is velcro backpack patches. By using velcro patches, you have the ability to take the patch off whenever you want or quickly replace it with a different patch. With a velcro patch, you’ll get two different pieces of material. One of the pieces should be blank on one side and have velcro on the other. This is the piece that you will sew onto your backpack, with the velcro facing out. The other piece of fabric will be the face of your patch, with velcro on the backside. Once the first piece of fabric is sewed on, you can simply velcro that front of the patch onto your backpack.

After reading this article, you know have a better understanding of how to put a patch on a backpack.

