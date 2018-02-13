DIY Home Décor Tips for Bingo Lovers

Among the various ways to be creative when decorating your home, there are also some DIY (do-it-yourself) tips that could help you embellish it in a unique way. If you are a fan of bingo, you would certainly love to decorate your home according to your favourite game. So, how about some DIY home decorations inspired by bingo games? Some of these are detailed below.

Bingo Dreamcatchers

One of the most popular home decorations is dreamcatchers. They are normally handmade willow hoops on which a net or a web is woven. This type of decoration is said to have originated from the Native American cultures where sacred items, such as beads and feathers were also included. So, if you love bingo games, why not try to create a lovely dreamcatcher using bingo balls made of wood or plastic and paint them according to various bingo colours, such as: blue, red, green, yellow or pink.

Bingo Balloons

One of the best home decorations is balloons. So, if you wish to decorate your living room, you can add some balloons painted just like bingo balls. If you enjoy painting, then this is the perfect way to develop your creativity and express your love for bingo. Bingo balloons painted in red, blue, green, yellow or pink will definitely add colours to your home, especially for a special occasion.

Bingo Tablecloth

Tablecloths are one of the basic home decorations that add colour and a good atmosphere to your living room. Imagine a nice colourful tablecloth with designs inspired by bingo. The tablecloths can be made of plastic or cloth and imprinted with drawings of bingo tickets or bingo balls. It is a lovely way to express your love for bingo games and add more creativity to your home décor. This will certainly make your home look unique.

Bingo Mugs

If you have white mugs that do not have any designs, it is a great idea to paint or imprint them with designs based on bingo games. The designs can be those of bingo tickets, bingo balls or bingo numbers, together with the different bingo colours. Your visitors and guests will surely be impressed and inspired by these unique bingo mugs.

Bingo Wall Art

If you or any of your family members have an artistic talent and enjoy wall arts, they might be inspired to paint new ones based on bingo. What a better way to enjoy your favourite bingo game sitting in a room painted with bingo wall arts. They set the right mood for you to enjoy the game and who knows they could also be lucky for you! At Mummies Bingo, there are several bingo rooms which also consist of amazing bingo graphics, where you can play your favourite bingo games. Some of them are Hump Day Room, Newbie Room or 3K Payday Jackpot room.

So, these DIY home décor ideas will surely inspire you to express your love of bingo games in a creative and artistic way. You may simply want to try some of these or they can also give you more ideas to decorate your home.