5 Weird and Interesting Facts About Coffee

Do you remember the last time you started your day without a cup of coffee? If you are one of the daily coffee drinkers, chances are – you can’t! In fact, the average American coffee drinker consumes 3.2 cups per day!

Even if you aren’t an avid coffee drinker, you may enjoy this beverage from time to time. After all, it tastes great, offers a boost of energy and even has disease-fighting benefits.

Regardless of if you have researched the best monthly coffee subscription services due to your need for coffee, or if you are just the occasional drinker, you will likely find the facts about coffee listed here interesting.

1. Large Amounts of Coffee is Dangerous

While coffee offers a wide array of benefits, if you drink too much of it, it can actually be extremely dangerous. In fact, if you were to drink approximately 80 cups (in one sitting) you probably wouldn’t make it out alive.

While no one recommends trying this, it is a serious concern. In fact, it was so serious that the FDA issued a warning about the possible dangers associated with powdered caffeine in 2015.

2. Caffeine May Enhance Libido

This is true for both men and women. After all, you know what they say – if it works on rats. However, if you are a habitual user of coffee (i.e. you drink it daily) then it probably won’t have these effects.

For those who aren’t avid coffee drinkers, you may have just found an amazing libido enhancer that’s all natural.

3. Coffee is Popular Around the World

Oil is the item that is traded the most around the world. But, do you know what comes in second place? That’s right – coffee.

In fact, over 50 countries product coffee. Also, this industry keeps more than 25 farmers around the globe in business. Looks like it’s more than just a tasty energy boost.

4. Higher Elevations Produce Harder Beans

According to seasoned coffee farmers, when the coffee plant is grown at a higher elevation, it will produce much harder beans.

This is because when coffee is grown at a high altitude, it is going to mature much more slowly. As a result, it has the chance to develop more depth of flavor, a higher concentration of sugar and more character.

Want the best tasting coffee? Look for beans sourced from the mountains.

5. Coffee Plants Support Honey Bee Life

According to the U.S. National Agricultural statistics, the honey bee has been declining at a shocking rate. In fact, in 1947 there was an estimated six million hives in the U.S., and in 2208, this number had dropped to just 2.4 million hives. That represents a drop of more than 60 percent.

While some people have helped to reduce the further decline of the honey bee population, providing access to plants and food they like can also be beneficial.

Guess what one plant the honey bee likes is – that’s right – coffee. The honey bee is attracted to the flowers found in coffee trees. When a bee feeds on the nectar produced by the coffee flowers, they are also ingesting caffeine. The caffeine on the bees provides an energy boost and this improves performance and concentration of the bees. This can help build the declining populations!

There is only one beverage in the world that is more popular than coffee and that’s water. Regardless of if you are an avid coffee drinker, or not, you likely find the information here pretty interesting. These are just a few of the fun facts out there about coffee.