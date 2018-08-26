4 Fast Ways To Create A Healthier Home

Don’t be surprised to hear your home’s environment may not be as healthy and safe as you think. Don’t be too quick to dismiss the possibility of inadequate sanitation and poor housekeeping making you and your family feeling not well.

The average home environmental conditions and the typical family’s day to day household management may not be as near good enough as what it ought to be. The good news is, with a little bit of extra effort there is always room for improvement.

Here are four ways to quickly create a healthier home environment and minimize the risks of bacterial spread that is often initiated by poor household hygiene.

1. Eradicate Pests

Cockroaches are well known to pose a significant threat to your health. But, according to pest control experts at Pestworks.com.au, cockroaches will also have a detrimental effect on your well being. Not only do they contaminate food supplies with their urine, fecal matter, and regurgitation habits, they often carry various bacteria and parasites that flourish right alongside any cockroach infestation.

Specifically, cockroaches often carry salmonella, which can cause food poisoning or even typhoid fever. They are also well known to spread the pseudomonas aeruginosa virus, which can cause urinary tract, respiratory, bone/joint, gastrointestinal, and other infections in humans. Many people are sensitive and susceptible to negative effects caused by cockroaches, may break out in itchy rashes and have an allergic reaction when forced to live with them.

Investing in professional pest control services and keeping your home clean and free of any random food scraps that may attract cockroaches will help you to stay in significantly better health and wellness.

2. Eliminate Dampness

Moisture and unventilated environments are highly conducive to a mold and mildew infestation. Their spores with which they fill the air with, can cause a wide variety of detrimental health problems, especially in children, the elderly, or those with allergies or asthma.

If you find yourself with throat irritation, sore eyes, or constant coughing and sneezing, it could be caused by microscopical mold growing in your home. In fact, mold can even cause serious lung diseases or exasperate existing asthma.

The first step in getting rid of dampness is to inspect for leaks, check if there is correct drainage and ventilation. Setting up a dehumidifier and controlling moisture by combining vent insulation and investing in a top-tier air filtration system will make a world of difference.

3. Keep Pets Clean

Not only is cleanliness good for pets health, but it is also even better for their owners well-being.

Your dog, cat or other pets will constantly collect dirt, germs, pests and parasites when venture and play outside.

Your pet’s paws are bringing in bacteria that can easily spread throughout your home. They should be washed with soapy water regularly or when noticeably dirty.

Cleaning the pet food bowl daily and never leaving it sitting there with food is a very good practice, as pest birds will constantly pick on it during the day. Rodents and cockroaches will be attracted to it at night, and germs will fester in the bowl’s content all the time.

Finally, don’t neglect to regularly clean all pet toys, soaking them in a mild bleach-water solution at least once a week.

4. Maintain Cleanliness Standards

Any area of your home that is perpetually dirty or seldom cleaned can quickly become an incubator of bacteria, which will then spread to other areas of the house. Yeast, staph, mold spores, salmonella, E. coli, and more may be lurking in some hidden nook or cranny of your home.

Here are some tips:

Wipe off faucets with disinfectant wipes. Do the same to all knobs, handles, and switches in your home.

Disinfect and clean drains at least weekly.

Wash hands frequently, for 20 to 30 seconds with soapy water to thoroughly kill germs.

Clean your smartphone, keys, wallet, lunchbox, water bottle, the bottom of your purse, and other objects you regularly handle, daily.

Never leave wet laundry in the machine, not even for a half hour.

Take your shoes off before walking through the house.

Regularly use a hand sanitizer at home.

Maintaining a healthy home environment will have a big impact on your health over the months and years. These four areas are a good place to start in making your home as healthy a place to live as possible.