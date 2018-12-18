“I Have Nothing to Wear!”: Here Are 5 Classic Wardrobe Staples You Need in Your Closet (ASAP)

Your closet is full to bursting and you still can’t decide what to wear. Breathe a sigh of relief. When you add our top five wardrobe staples to your fashion collection, the solution will be right there in front of you.

Keeping it simple will mean you set the dress code for every occasion. You can say goodbye forever to those, ‘What shall I wear?’ moments, confident that you’re looking your best.

1. The Little Black Dress

First in line is our faithful friend, the iconic little black dress, known as the LBD.

The classic version was launched by Coco Chanel back in the 1920s. Vogue correctly predicted it would become ‘a sort of uniform for all women of taste’.

It was made famous by Audrey Hepburn in the movie, ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s.’ It’s become a rule in the fashion world that every woman should own a simple, elegant black dress.

The secret is its versatility because you can dress up or down with your LBD, depending on the occasion.

2. Your Favorite Jeans

No wardrobe would be complete without a trusted pair of jeans.

Go for a rich, dark blue color because then you’ll be able to look casual or smart by adding a stripey long sleeved t-shirt or an elegant white blouse. And, the darker color will mean they won’t stain so easily.

Choose a classic style that’s less trend-focused and a pair that you feel good in.

3. A Black Leather Jacket

This could be one of the biggest wardrobe investments you’ll make. But it could also be your best.

A cool black leather jacket is your ultimate closet hero. It sharpens up a T-shirt and jeans, but can dress down a smart slip dress.

Persevere to find one that fits you perfectly and you’ll never look back. It’ll always make you look cool, and you’ll be able to slip it on and off all year round.

4. Classic Chelsea Boots

Chelsea boots never go out of style. They will have you stepping out with confidence whatever the occasion.

They can add a splash of color and glamour to your outfit. A plain dark shade in suede can create a formal and business style to your look.

Available for men and women, Saint Laurent chelsea boots make the ultimate statement of what is smart and classy.

5. A Plain White T-Shirt

There really is nothing quite as versatile as this classic all-rounder.

It’s perfect with a pair of jeans, a fancy skirt, or an elegant slip dress. Keep it fresh and pressed.

Go for a classic, good quality cotton style that fits you well. Once you find the one that’s right for you, it’s worth investing in a few so that you’re always sure you’ll be able to pull one out of the closet.

Wearing Your Wardrobe Staples

We all have those moments when we can’t decide what to wear. Adding our five wardrobe staples to your fashion collection will mean you’re never stuck for something to grab from the closet.

