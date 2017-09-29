Young Skin is in: 3 Great Ways to Keep Your Skin Looking Younger

Let’s be honest, when was young skin “out”? It’s one of the first things that gives away your age. Master your skincare routine and you’ll have people saying “how old!? I don’t believe it” before you know it! Here are the 3 secrets (they’re not very secret)…

Pamper

Keep your skin clean! Nothing says aging like dull, lifeless skin, so try to wash your face twice a day to remove oil and dirt and keep your skin looking radiant. There are so many products on the market I wouldn’t even know where to start, but you can keep it simple with soap, warm water (not hot as it can irritate your skin) and a wash cloth. Alternatively, swap the soap for coconut oil. With antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, it protects against bacteria as well as well as cleaning!

The second thing you can do to pamper your skin is to exfoliate. It shouldn’t be done anywhere near as regularly because exfoliating the skin can strip it of its natural oils, causing breakouts. Once or twice a week is plenty! Look for products with ingredients such as glycolic acid or retinol that improve cell turnover and loosen dead skin.

Hydrate

Arguably the most important of the three, hydration is the key to plump and resilient skin. This is partly due to an ingredient in the skin called hyaluronic acid, which holds water and makes you less prone to wrinkles. Help it along by applying moisturizer and more of the magical stuff with a discounted Hyaluronic Acid Serum.

They say what you do on the inside is just as important as what you do on the outside, so make sure to also get in your quota of 6-8 glasses of water a day (or more if you’re exercising). Remember that this can also come in the form of some fruits and vegetables like cucumber and tomatoes, which are absolutely packed full of water!

Top tip: if you’re really struggling to drink enough plain water, try adding lemon to it for a vitamin C kick, helping your body produce collagen and keeping your skin looking fresh.

Protect

A lot of signs of aging are irreversible – get ahead before the damage is done! Sun exposure may cause up to 90% of the visible changes attributed to aging, so make applying sunscreen a part of your daily routine. Wear it under your makeup, or invest in a good foundation with high SPF that protects your skin without feeling oily.

Another way you can protect your skin is by getting plenty of sleep, 6-8 hours to be precise. This is when your body does most of its repairing, and that includes your skin! Quality is just as important as quantity, so use it as an excuse to treat yourself. Have a bath, read a book, wind down before bed, and let your body do the rest.

Follow these simple steps and get ready for a brighter, more youthful you!