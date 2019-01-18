Why Are Gum Lifts A New Beauty Trend?

Many people considering getting a gum lift if they are unhappy with the amount of their gums that show when they smile. It’s important that you have confidence when you smile, it’s one of the first things people will notice about it. If you are self-conscious because more gums show that normal, you may want to investigate getting a gum lift. The experts at Grosse Pointe dentist want to educate you on exactly what a gum lift is and if it’s for you. Keep reading to find out more.

A gum lift is when the dentist goes into where your gum line is and trims back using a laser or a scalpel. It will depend exactly how much gums are taken off by how much gums you currently have showing. A gum lift is also called gingivectomy. It reshapes the gum line and will stay looking natural. This will lengthen the width of your tooth which will allow your smile to be larger making it more appealing.

During a consultation, the dentist will be able to show you exactly how much they can remove and what that would look like for you. From there, you can make your decision if that’s what you are looking for, or if a gum lift is not for you.

Everyone responds to treatment differently. This means that it’s important to have a consultation with your dentist prior to treatment so you can discuss your goals with them. It’s also important so they can see your gums and give you realistic expectations as to how they can change the look of them.

Each person heals differently. It can last up to a couple weeks however it can also be only a couple of days. We recommend taking simple over-the-counter painkillers to help with any discomfort you experience. You can eat and drink normally once the numbing is done. It’s especially important to take excellent care of your teeth during the healing process by brushing and flossing daily.

A gum lift is typically for people that are unhappy with the way their gums look. With that said, their symptoms that you may be experiencing that may lead to a gum lift. If you have had gum disease or gingivitis, this may lead to a gum lift. If you experience bad breath, swollen gums, bleeding gums, or have sensitive teeth, this also may mean you need a gum lift.

For a cosmetic reason, you may believe you have too gummy of a smile, you feel your teeth are too small for your smile and want them longer, you want to improve the overall look of your smile, or you want to be more confident when you smile. These are also all reasons why people get a gum lift.

From a medical perspective, a gum lift helps to decrease the chances of gum disease as not as much bacteria will get stuck.

The process of the gum lift is relatedly simple following your consultation. During your consultation, the dentist will go over the entire process and answer any questions you have about before, during, or after the procedure.

You will be under local anesthesia for the procedure, so you don’t feel anything or any discomfort. Some of the bone may also need to be taken out during the procedure to get the exact look you want.

Like any procedure, there are risks involved. With this said, we will never recommend a procedure if we don’t believe you are a great candidate to undergo it. After the procedure is finished you are at higher risk for gum tissue to relapse. This is one of the main reasons why it’s so important to take great care following the procedure. If you notice you are still swollen or bleeding longer than 24 hours post procedure, it’s important that you contact the dentist right away.

After reading this it’s important to think about why you may want a gum lift and what benefits it may have to you. Have you been thinking about this for a while? If you have and you read this and it increased your reasons for wanting the procedure, you may want to book a consultation appointment with your dentist. It sounds like you would be a great candidate and it’s time to find out if the dentist believes so too. Remember, they always want you to be safe and get the results you are looking for and that is why they cannot help everyone.

If you have never thought about getting the procedure until now, you may want to wait a couple days or weeks and think about it. Find out how much it will cost from the dentist and your insurance provider and find out if it is realistic for you. Although there is no set healing time, you will want to stay rested at least one day following the procedure. Once you have made up your mind that you want to take the next step, give your dentist a call and schedule a consultation.

If you do not have a dentist in the area, try calling a couple of locations and asking for a consultation. You can always speak with multiple dentists and find out which one you believe will give you the best results. Also, you can ask a trusted friend or family member who they have used in the past.

