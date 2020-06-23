What’s Involved in a Mommy Makeover?

Having one child or multiple children has a big effect on a woman’s body. Childbearing involves the body going through many changes to accommodate the woman’s needs as well as the needs of the developing baby. Many of the changes that come along with that can go on long after having had the children.

For many women, losing weight or going back to how things were before is not as simple as changing their diet or acting how they did before. Bearing children is a beautiful thing and impacts all aspects of a woman’s life. Everything from hormones to fat storage and physical shape.

Many women that would like to change some of the lingering physical changes after having children have a hard time doing so. Not because they don’t the drive or desire, but because physically things are different now. The mommy makeover exists to take care of.

What Is It?

The mommy makeover is a cosmetic procedure that caters specifically to women who have had children. It is made up of several different cosmetic procedures. You don’t need to get them all at once for it to be a mommy makeover, but you certainly can for the best results.

Some of the procedures involved in a mommy makeover include:

Lip suction

Breast lift

Breast implants

Tummy tuck

Skin tightening

The concept behind a mommy makeover is that it will return the woman to how she looked and felt before having a child or multiple children. It is a great way to look and feel your best at a time when losing weight is difficult.

Who is a Candidate For It?

A mommy makeover is not something that you should jump into right after having a child. In ideal circumstances, a mommy makeover is best done several months after fully recovering from childbirth. You should be done with breastfeeding and fully recovered before it is time for a makeover.

But who is a candidate for a mommy makeover? If any of the following applies to you, you very well may be one:

Exercise and diet is not enough to cut out excess fat

Loose or sagging breasts

“Muffin top” or fatty folds

Those criteria and many more may indicate it is time for a mommy makeover.

What to Know

Before getting a mommy makeover, you should do your homework. As with any procedure, time needs to be set aside to recover. It is critical to be as inactive as possible immediately following the makeover.

The goal is to get as much rest as you can. Good quality rest and sleep are what give aid to cell repair ultimately speeds up the recovery process. Eat healthy foods and relax as much as you can.

After the recovery process is over is when the most important part begins. This is the time where you have to make the mommy makeover count. As with anything, the benefits that come from the makeover are only as effective as it is long-lasting.

In other words, if you don’t do what you can to keep the effects, was it ever effective in the first place. There are several things to do to keep the effects:

Eat a healthy diet

Exercise regularly

Use sunscreen and limit sun exposure

If you can eat healthily and begin a well-rounded workout routine, the effects of the mommy makeover can be as long-lasting as you choose.

Mommy makeovers don’t just make someone look better; it makes them feel better. When someone is ready to be done having kids, they are ready for a mommy makeover. It is low risk and the result is looking and feeling better.