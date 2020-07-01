What Can I Put in My Wax Warmer? Wax Melts and Warmers 101

There’s nothing like walking into a home that smells like warm vanilla sugar or sun-kissed laundry. But have you stopped to consider what risks you are taking by burning candles in your home?

On average, there are 21 home fires started by candles daily in the United States. Each year, around 81 people will die and 677 will be injured in fires that started with a candle. Instead of risking your family’s safety for a fresh scent, it’s time to switch to a safer alternative — wax warmers.

Have you been wondering, “What can I put in my wax warmer?” If so, keep reading to find out how to correctly use a wax warmer.

Wax Melts, Tarts, and Cubes

A wax warmer is your best option if you’re looking for candle alternatives. The most common things to burn in your warmer are wax melts, tarts, and scented wax cubes.

Wondering how to use wax melts, cubes, and tarts? It’s simple.

Place the melt in the top part of the wax warmer and turn the warmer on. After a few minutes, the warmer will heat up enough to start melting the wax, which releases the pleasant scent. The wax has the fragrance strength of a candle, just without the flame.

If you’re looking for the most convenient option that will last a long time, buy Scentsy bars. Most products can be reused and hold their scent for about 30 uses. After this, you’ll need to dispose of the old wax and use something new.

Essential Oils

In recent years, many people have discovered the health benefits associated with essential oils. If you’re an essential oil user, you may have not realized that you can use them in your wax warmer.

Place a few drops of the essential oil of your choice into the top part of your wax warmer. As the oil heats up, it will be diffused into the air as it would with an essential oil diffuser.

Since you only use a few drops at a time, this is a convenient option for someone who likes to switch up the scents in their home.

Coconut Oil and Spices

Looking for a cheaper alternative for your wax warmer? If so, you can go the DIY route and create your own scent.

To do this, you’ll want to mix 3 tablespoons of coconut oil with 3-4 teaspoons of spices. One popular scent combines pumpkin pie spice with cinnamon for a fall scent. Then, place this mixture into your wax burner and enjoy the results.

Play around with the different spices in your cabinet to create your own favorite scent.

