Have Unwanted Hair? Here Are 5 Safe and Effective Ways to Remove It

At one time or another most women have to deal with the problem of unwanted hair. Hair on your face or body that you don’t want can make you feel less than attractive, no matter how great your outfit is or what type of makeup you wear. Removing unwanted hair safely and effectively without spending a lot of time or money is possible, though. Several hair removal options are available. But how do you know which ones really work, and which options will be the most effective for you, your schedule and your skin type?

Continue reading below for five efficient, affordable and safe ways to remove unwanted hair that will help you can look and feel great the next time you head to the pool or put on your favorite outfit for a night on the town.

Shaving With a Razor

Shaving is the easiest and likely the fastest way to get rid of unwanted hair. Depending what part of your body you plan to remove hair from, shaving can be quite effective. Shaving with a razor will give you the best results on parts of the body that don’t have sensitive skin, like your legs. Before you begin shaving, be sure you are using a sanitary, fresh razor — the sharper the edge of the blade, the less likely it is that you will sustain a cut, develop ingrown hairs or nasty case of razor burn. If the razor you are using has been used for more than a few weeks, or if rust spots have formed on the blade, toss it out and replace it with a fresh one. Be sure to also use a high quality shaving cream and to rinse the shaved area well when you are done. Leftover shaving cream that is not removed can cause a skin rash.

Shaving’s smooth results last only a few days or so, so most women who use this method of hair removal have to shave fairly often.

Creams, Gels and Lotions

Hair removal creams, gels and lotions are available from several manufacturers at most pharmacies and drug stores. If you choose to use one of these products you won’t have to worry about cutting yourself shaving. You will also have a lower risk of skin irritation, as long as you remember to thoroughly rinse the product off when you are done.

Lotions, creams and gels are ideal for travel because you can use them just about anywhere, and if you bring carry-on baggage when you fly you won’t have to worry about having your razor confiscated by security. If you decide to use a hair removal cream for women, remember to follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Most hair removal creams and lotions remove unwanted hair for up to a week.

Sugaring or Waxing

A trained professional at a salon or spa generally does sugaring or waxing. Both procedures involve spreading a thin layer of product on unwanted hair. After the product solidifies, a strip of paper or fabric is applied and then rapidly torn off (almost like a Band-Aid), removing the product and the unwanted hair. This is a highly effective hair removal method that is a good option for sensitive skin or delicate areas of the body, such as the eyebrows, armpits or upper lip. In most cases, the effects of sugaring or waxing can last up to a month.

Threading

Threading, which is sometimes known as epilation, originally came from central Asia. This hair removal method has become popular in the United States over the past several years because it is inexpensive, effective and very good for people who have sensitive skin. Usually performed in a salon, a threading technician twists a cotton or polyester thread over areas where the client wants unwanted hair removed. Because the thread removes hair at the root, the effects of threading generally last for several weeks to a month. Threading removes hair more precisely than waxing or shaving, making a popular method for shaping eyebrows.

Laser Hair Removal

Although it is perhaps the most expensive way to remove unwanted hair, laser hair removal gets rid of hair permanently. Because it is so effective and can be used just about anywhere on the body, many people have no problem paying the higher fees. It is a good choice for people who no longer want to shave or have a lot of unwanted hair to deal with. The procedure is generally performed by an aesthetician or dermatologist who uses a targeted laser to destroy the hair’s follicles so it cannot regrow.