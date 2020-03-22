Ultimate Guide to Cosmetic Surgery Pros and Cons

Almost 18 million people underwent cosmetic surgery in a single year. Over the past five years, the popularity surrounding these procedures has continued increasing. More people are going under the knife — but not all of them understand the pros and cons before their procedure.

Keep reading to discover our list of cosmetic surgery pros and cons. By reviewing this list, you can develop a full understanding of the procedure before your first appointment.

Start learning more about plastic surgery with this guide!

Benefits of Plastic Surgery

There are many benefits of plastic surgery that are encouraging more people to go under the knife.

The most popular cosmetic surgical procedures include:

Breast augmentation

Liposuction

Nose reshaping

Eyelid surgery

Tummy tucks

Meanwhile, the most popular minimally-invasive procedures include:

Botox

Fillers

Chemical peels

Laser hair removal

Microdermabrasion

While this seems like a diverse list, there’s one thing these procedures have in common. They help patients feel like the best possible version of themselves.

These procedures help people strengthen their self-esteem. Low self-esteem can impact a person emotionally and socially. One of the benefits of plastic surgery is its ability to make a person feel better about themselves.

Plastic surgery can also help people with physical impairments. For example, children born with cleft palate can choose reconstructive surgery before undergoing speech therapy. Plastic surgery can help patients with birth defects improve their appearance and functionality.

Plastic surgery can enhance a person’s appearance, improve their physical health, and boost their confidence. At the same time, plastic surgery provides lasting or permanent results, making the benefits long-term.

Plastic Surgery Risks

Before you undergo surgery, it’s important to review this list of cosmetic surgery pros and cons with your doctor. They can help you evaluate the pros and risks based on the procedure you’re interested in.

One of the negatives of plastic surgery is the expense. It’s sometimes difficult to save up for expensive surgery.

You also need to consider how addictive cosmetic surgery can become. Some people even develop Body Dysmorphic Disorder, which causes them to find flaws in their appearance. Becoming addicted to surgery can cause permanent damage to your muscles or skin.

One of the biggest plastic surgery risks is death. As with any surgery, there’s a risk. For example, you might have a reaction to the anesthesia.

The results of your surgery might fail to meet your expectations, too. Mistakes might even occur during the surgery. Make sure to find a talented plastic surgeon, such as charlotteplasticsurgery.com.

Meanwhile, take the time to consider the recovery period.

For some, it lasts two or three weeks. For others, you’ll need to halt your daily activities longer to recover.

Meanwhile, the pain during the recovery time might cause you to become dependent on pain killers.

Understanding these cosmetic surgery pros and cons can help you make an informed decision.

Cosmetic Surgery Pros and Cons: Your Guide Before Going Under the Knife

Before you go under the knife, consider these cosmetic surgery pros and cons. Then, you can make an educated decision before undergoing surgery.

Explore our Health and Beauty section of the blog for more helpful guides.