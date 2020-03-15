Spa Equipment for Wellness Center That Can Wow Your Clients

It is no secret that the personal care and wellness sector is one of the fastest growing business sectors around the world. By 2019, the sector was estimated to have a $4.2 trillion global market value, a large portion of which came from a beauty salon and spa businesses.

However, due to the sector’s ever increasing popularity; the competition is also heating up among the service providers, especially those who are vying to capture the attention of the same clientele. One great way to beat the competition is to enhance the quality of your services by adding some of the most advanced spa equipment for wellness centers. In this article, we look at a few options in different categories that could effortless add unique values to your service offering.

Multipurpose Treatment Chairs

Wouldn’t it be nicer to offer all the beauty and body care services without moving your clients around? If so, there are some multi-functional treatment chairs that are so versatile that you can perform all of the pedicures, manicure, epilation, pressotherapy and such in one sitting, while your client relaxes in the comfy mattresses. Some of these chairs are also equipped with electric motor and gas spring so that you can adjust them as your client, please. You can even use them as a horizontal massage table.

2-in-1 Massage Table

You may have heard about the beauty beds that can adjust itself electrically or a massage table that can be folded as you please and carry around. However, have you heard about or seen a 2-in-1 water massage table? A relatively new addition to the range of spa equipment for wellness centers, one of these 2-in-1 massage table is the tool to offer the most luxurious spa service. It combines the healing benefit of water and quartz and comes equipped with chromotherapy and heating plate. Some of them also have cushioned pillows and electric height adjustment.

Chaise Lounge Chair

For a relatively busy wellness center, it is essential that you have something comfortable for clients to sit and wait for their turns. However, while placing a set of sofas in the waiting room is the usual norm, you can step ahead of your competitors by opting for a chaise lounge chair. Available in a variety of materials and with a fully ergonomic design, a chaise lounge can be easily harmonized with your overall décor, while also offering your clients some comfort through stretching, as well as stress relief through increased blood circulations.

Finally, with some research, it isn’t hard to find some other exciting spa equipment for a wellness center that can immediately enhance your business’s reputation. So, whether you’re starting, or your spa needs an upgrade; look for the best-in class equipment from the renowned manufacturers. You would surely find something you like.