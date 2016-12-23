Modern Liposuction Surgery

Liposuction is a form of cosmetic surgery that deals with the breaking up and sucking of fat from different body parts. Usually, these parts are those that the clients will specify. Liposuction is also described by using other words, such as lipoplasty, liposculpture suction and lipectomy. It is a minimally invasive procedure with permanent results.



The aim of liposuction is not a weight loss tool as one may be misled to think but rather a correctional procedure. This is attained through body contouring. Some techniques used in liposuction such as fat transfer where fat is removed from an unwanted area and taken to the desired area.

Since 1974 when Liposuction was invented, it has gone through a lot of transformation and change. This is because technology is also evolving. Previously, liposuction procedures resulted to tragic disaster as compared to these days where most cases are successful.

Liposuction has evolved from primitive techniques such as curettage where a lot of bleeding and morbidity was high to illouz method. This is the technique where fats are broken down after infusing fluid into tissues using a cannulae and high vacuum suctions. As technology evolves, so does liposuction. Modern liposuction makes use of laser technology. It has a higher success rate compared to the previous liposuction methods.

Common forms of modern liposuction are:

1. SmartLipo

This is a minimally invasive form of liposuction that uses laser technology. It is one of the most common laser liposuction techniques. The laser heats up fat cells after which they liquefy. This fat is later eliminated by the body naturally. Some surgeons however, use cannula to suction the fat for faster results. Treatment areas for SmartLipo are such as buttocks, neck, arms, knees and thighs.

2. ProLipo Plus

This is a minimally invasive liposuction technique that uses ultra-high powered laser technology. It is faster compared to other liposuction methods due to the ultra-high power laser technology. It takes a few minutes and one can proceed to their normal activities after the procedure. ProLipo Plus can be used to tighten and lose fat in areas, such as the neck, chin, buttocks and arms among others.

3. Precision Tx

It is also a minimally invasive liposuction technique, which has a lifting effect. Precision Tx is mostly done on the face and combined with neck lift to result into a more refined neck contour. In cases where the client or patient does not want to undergo the extensive face-lift procedure, Precision Tx is most suitable.

Laser liposuction is an almost painless way to lose fat faster. There are some risks however, associated with liposuction, such as scarring and recurrent fat. For patients with a large amount of fat, it may be necessary to undergo surgery to remove excessive skin.

It is possible for the fat cells removed during the process to grow bigger if the patient does not complement liposuction with a healthy lifestyle. It is also worth noting that the ideal patient for liposuction is not one who is overweight but one with stable weight.