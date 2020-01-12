Critical Things You Need To Do After a Micro-Needling Procedure

Micro-needling is one of the best ways of rejuvenating your skin and making it look younger. The procedure uses tiny needles to stimulate the production of collagen in the skin. This is followed by the regeneration of new skin tissues to replace the old damaged skin, reducing scarring and many other common skin issues.

Although derma rolling is a simple procedure with shorter downtime compared to other types of skin treatments, careful after-care practices are still necessary to maximize the results. Here are the things you need to after a micro-needling procedure:

Hydrate Your Skin

After micro-needling, your skin will feel drier than usual. So, you need to hydrate and restore its balance using moisturizers and serums. The best serums to use are those containing hyaluronic acid. Besides moisturizers and serums, drinking plenty of water can also help your skin heal and rejuvenate faster.

Avoid Exposing Your Skin To The Sun

During the healing process, you need to stay indoors for your wounds and pores to heal properly. If you must go out in the sun, use SPF 25+ sunscreen. Wearing a sunhat when going out for long is also recommended. You shouldn’t only protect your skin from the sun after a micro-needling procedure but it should be part of your daily skincare routine to prevent premature aging.

Avoid Skin Products With Active Ingredients

After a micro-needling procedure, your skin will be more sensitive, and skin products containing active ingredients will irritate it even more and interfere with the healing process. Avoid products containing retinol, vitamin C, and alpha hydroxyl acid among other active ingredients.

You may incorporate these products into your skincare routine 5-7 days after the procedure or as recommended by your therapist. Additionally, instead of active products, use mild cleaners and gentle barrier creams to keep your skin clean and sooth any kind of flakiness.

Avoid Strenuous Exercise Or Activities

Sweating will reopen your skin pore, allowing bacteria and dirt to enter into your skin. If you want to maximize your micro-needling results, therefore, don’t go to the gym or involve yourself in strenuous activities in the first 3-4 days after the procedure. Additionally, avoid long baths and showers during the first week after the procedure.

Don’t Wear Makeup

Avoid makeup for 24-72 after a micro-needling procedure to allow your skin to breathe and recover fully. When it is safe to wear makeup, ensure that you sterilize your brushes as they can be contaminated with dirt and other pathogens. Remember that your skin is very sensitive during the rejuvenation process, so any product or tool that could cause irritation or clog your pores should be avoided.

Use Cooling Face Masks

You may experience skin inflammation or redness after you’ve undergone a micro-needling treatment. The best way to take care of such inflammations is to use a cooling face mask. Avoid anti-inflammatory medications like Ibuprofen as they can interfere with the natural inflammatory process that is vital for maximum skin rejuvenation.

Enhance Your Recovery With Collagen Stimulating Peptides

Besides a cooling face mask, use collagen-stimulating peptides to enhance your skin’s recovery time. The peptides work by augmenting the stimulation of collagen and elastin production, intensifying the effects of the micro-needling treatment.

Hopefully, the above tips have shed some light on the best micro-needling aftercare practices or what you can do to maximize the results that you get from the procedure. If you are planning to try this amazing treatment in the near future, you can do so with confidence as you now know what needs to be done and how to take good care of your skin afterward.