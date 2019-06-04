Collistar Portofino Makeup Collection 2019

Collistar traditionally releases its spring collection this year. In terms of color, the collection resembles the city of Portofino with its colorful houses and the azure sea – and this is how the makeup collection is called – Collistar Portofino 2019. The collection will include:

Eyeshadow palette (2 options);

Collistar Ombretti Stylo cream waterproof eyeliner (6 shades);

Collistar Matite Glitterate eyeliner (2 shades);

Collistar Gloss Design radiant lip gloss (3 shades);

Liquid highlighter Collistar Gocce Preziose (2 shades);

Primer (matting and radiant).