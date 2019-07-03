Becoming Art – The Gift of Laser Tattoo Removal

We all have a vision of our perfect selves, from how we engage with the world to how we look and feel. And with the evolution of our daily lives and collective knowledge and acceptance, so many of us have embraced ideologies which even a generation or two back might have considered crazy.

Tattoos have transformed from taboo to trend, and today over twenty percent of British adults have at least one piece etched forever into their skin.

This figure essentially doubles among the eighteen to twenty-nine age bracket. And while many consider these works of art as fond expressions of their nature and personality, there are those less fortunate.

Roughly one-third of adults with tattoos regret at least one of theirs for varying reasons.

This regret can play torture with our self-esteem, causing us to shy away from situations where our shame might be at risk of reveal, or even hide from intimacy for fear of discovery.

Heaven help us if our current partner ever spots the ex’s name or tribute tattoo!

Whether you dream of erasing a dreaded mistake or for a second chance at customising your flesh, the bottom line is that the stamp of tattoo permanence can be the source of great heartache, but it doesn’t have to be.

We all deserve to look as elegant as we feel, and if that pesky piece is getting in the way of that then it’s time to act. Laser tattoo removal might seem a scary concept at first, but the truth is there has never been a safer way to wipe away those mistakes of yesterday.

There’s a reason laser treatment is renown as the gold standard of removal of that unwanted ink. Many, in fact.

The return of your self-confidence and love for every inch of yourself is only a consultation away, and many professionals, like Doctor Nathan Holt’s Cambridge Laser Clinic, offer free consultations with no obligations.

The path to a perfect you is open. You don’t have to live in fear of that terrible tattoo ever surfacing again.

We’ve assembled answers to some common questions you might be wondering.

Is laser tattoo removal safe?

Absolutely!

In fact, it’s the safest option you could ask for.

Now, since we’re talking about tattoos, you should prepare yourself that the procedure could sting. It’s not going to be a walk in the park, but it sure beats the alternatives when you start weighing the results.

Tattoo removal creams dissolve the tattoo using chemicals and can never completely remove the piece. This option will mostly just reduce the appearance of the tattoo.

Dermabrasion tattoo removal uses an abrasive device to blast the surface of the skin to break down the tattoo and remove the top layers of skin. Sounds painful, right? It is! That’s why you’ll likely need local anaesthetic for this treatment option.

Salabrasion is another method of tattoo removal. It works similarly to dermabrasion but involves additionally applying water and salt to lift and remove skin layers. Again, this doesn’t sound all that appealing, does it?

Acid removal is probably the worst sounding of the bunch. This method actually uses similar acids to those found in chemical skin peels. While not quite as dramatic as the images it conjures, the fact that you’re burning away layers of skin to destroy the tattoo should show you why most health professionals strongly advise against it.

All that’s not to mention the potential for scarring and infection from these substitutes.

When you weigh the alternatives against a simple procedure involving high-powered pulses of light performed by a professional who’s dedicated their lives to the art, to understanding their patients and guiding them through a process which solely targets the undesired ink pigments, it’s kind of a no-brainer.

The worst you can expect from expert laser tattoo removal is sensitive skin after the procedure and possible redness and scabbing.

Remember when you got the tattoo to begin with? Just as it was then, as long as you accept this is a healing wound and treat it with care, you’ll enjoy smooth skin in no time.

And as long as you choose an accredited dermatological expert, you’ll be in safe hands. Nathan Holt swears by the importance of picking a professional you can trust. Always take the extra time to ensure you’re making the right decision. Professional service doesn’t have to break the bank.

How does laser tattoo removal work?

First, you’ll have a consultation to make sure you’re getting the perfect treatment for you.

The process doesn’t work overnight, you’ll be in for a bunch of sessions spread across months, sometimes longer for larger pieces.

Over multiple sessions, lasers penetrate the skin and break the ink pigments into tiny particles which the body’s immune system flushes out, causing the tattoo to fade.

The ink selectively absorbs the energy from the laser, leaving the surrounding tissues unaffected. This means when the post-procedure tenderness fades you’ll have no lasting skin damage because only the ink was targeted.

Keep in mind, no single laser wavelength can rid you of all types of ink.

Different colours require different lasers, and the quality of the machines used counts. Any reputable laser clinic should be equipped with only the best lasers, enough for you to know that the ones used for your treatment are the best choice, not the only one.

Can I re-tattoo after the removal?

Yes!

You should talk to your dermatologist and express your desire during your consultation, that way they can be sure to let you know when it’s safe to go back for ink round two.

This is fast becoming a driving reason for laser tattoo removal as a better choice than a cover-up piece which is ‘just about good enough’.

It’s also another reason to make sure you seek trusted professionals, like Doctor Nathan Holt’s staff, who are each masters of the Cambridge skin and laser scene and can offer continued guidance and support.

Laser tattoo removal is art restoration, and you’re the art. It’s a process of beauty unique to each individual and demands expert care, talent and advice to produce glorious results.

Can any tattoo be laser removed?

In essence, yes, though there are some influencing factors.

Black and white tattoos, as well as those inked by amateurs or those already faded by age, are by far the easiest to do away with.

Tattoos with greens and blues present a greater challenge, while shades of yellow, white and purple can be notoriously difficult to remove completely.

Larger pieces are likely to take longer and, it’s worth noting, those with darker skin tones might not experience expected results. This is because the lasers target pigments in the dye, but also melanin in the skin. The darker your skin, the more complicated the removal will be, and the greater the risks.

So if you’ve recently topped up that glorious beach tan, you might consider waiting for it to fade or booking your procedure during winter to avoid complications. After all, the goal here is a body you’re proud of.

Never compromise on your beauty or your goals. Look the way you feel, and feel amazing doing it. Your paragon persona is waiting to shine, but you’ll need to remove those roadblocks first.

Take that leap. Stop by the Cambridge Laser Clinic and see for yourself. The practice is owned by its dedicated practitioners, each committed to the highest ethical standards and your best interests.