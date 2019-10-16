5 CoolSculpting Myths You Should Stop Believing

Thanks to advancements in cosmetic medicine, it’s never been easier to alter the areas of your body that cause you to feel unconfident or embarrassed. CoolSculpting is one of those treatments that seem too good to be true.

What you should know is that CoolSculpting treatments have the ability to eliminate unwanted pockets of fat – that’s a fact. However, there is still a lot of incorrect information doing the rounds about what is and isn’t possible and what conditions need to be met in order to achieve your desired results.

This article aims to clear up some of the common myths that are often associated with CoolSculpting.

CoolSculpting Myths Busted for Good

As you start searching for CoolSculpting details, these are a few of the myths you might stumble upon.

Myth 1: CoolSculpting Treatments are a Temporary Fix

CoolSculpting treatments permanently eradicate unwanted fat cells. Once fat cells have been destroyed, they can’t grow back in those areas. Patients who gain weight after their sessions will see expansion in the areas that weren’t treated, which is why people tend to think the results are not permanent.

Myth 2: CoolSculpting Eliminates the Need for Diet and Exercise

CoolSculpting is in no way a miracle weight loss treatment – it’s actually a non-invasive contouring system that uses controlled cooling to gradually eliminate unwanted fat cells. Treatments are designed to reshape specific areas of the body such as the waist, stomach and thighs without the need for incisions, injections or downtime. What this means is that patients need to be close to or have reached their goal weight before they’ll be deemed ideal candidates for this procedure.

Once you’ve achieved your desired outcome, however, this doesn’t mean that you should stop eating healthy meals and exercising. Not only are healthy lifestyle choices important for your body but if you happen to gain a lot of weight after your sessions, the fat cells that are still present in other areas of the body will expand. This might demotivate you make you think that your treatments didn’t work, which isn’t the case.

Myth 3: CoolSculpting Treatments are More Ideal for Women, Not Men

This is absolutely not the case. In fact, many men rely on CoolSculpting treatments to target the areas that are notoriously difficult to change with exercise alone. CoolSculpting is ideal for men and women who want to reach their final weight loss and body contouring goals without having to rely on surgery.

Myth 4: CoolSculpting Sessions are Painful

CoolSculpting sessions produce cold, not pain. Patients can expect a chilly feeling as the applicator moves across their skin. The feeling is very similar to placing an ice pack on your bare skin and even though this can feel slightly intense, it is certainly not overly painful. The cold sensations subside within 5 – 10 minutes and as the skin becomes numb, the treatment becomes increasingly more comfortable. Some patients with very low pain thresholds may feel a pinching sensation until the skin becomes numb but this is rarely the case.

Myth 5: CoolSculpting Can Only Treat the Abdomen

The abdomen is only one of the areas that can benefit from CoolSculpting treatment. The stomach is definitely one of the most popular treatment areas but there are many other areas that can be targeted too, including the thighs, waist and chin. Basically, any area of the body where excess fat is present.

Now that you have a clearer idea of what the CoolSculpting system is capable of, you can schedule your sessions with a trusted clinician with some added peace of mind.