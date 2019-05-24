Flawless Celebs? Serious Diseases Stars Have

Judging from their appearance, these beautiful, successful, spectacular and famous girls seem flawless. In fact, they also had to face serious diseases. Some of them sought help from surgeons, while others have to be treated for chronic ailments that take time and energy. As a result, they monitor their health regularly and very carefully.

Kim Kardashian

The queen of multi-layered makeup, Kim Kardashian has recently admitted that she hides traces of psoriasis underneath the “tons” of makeup. “Psoriasis is pain,” she wrote and explained that she was trying to fight the disease with medications and tanning beds.

Emilia Clark

The star of the “Game of Thrones” series, Emilia Clark has recently admitted that she had suffered a stroke and shared a photo after her brain surgery. The first attack happened in 2011 when she was only 24 years old and starred in the first part of the “Game of Thrones” series.

She told the host of the CBS Sunday Morning to show that stroke could not be confused with anything. It was great pain. In 2013, when the attack happened again, the doctors had to literally save the actress, who was at risk of remaining disabled forever. She recalls that the doctors were looking at the pictures of her brain, wondering what kind of function she would lose – concentration or peripheral vision.

Her role helped Emilia not to think about the possible death. During two years, “the Mother of Dragons” suffered three most complicated brain surgeries, continuing to star in the “Game of Thrones” and taking part in the Broadway production “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”.

Mila Kunis

One of the most successful Hollywood actresses, Mila Kunis, was blind to one eye for several years. The cause was iritis – an inflammation of the iris. Her vision was seriously damaged, and the objects literally blurred. Mila hid her diagnosis from everyone and postponed her visit to the doctor for a long time. In 2010, she finally had surgery, inserting an artificial lens, after which her vision was fully restored.

Bella Hadid

More and more stars have recently suffered from Lyme disease – an infectious disease transmitted by ticks and affecting the skin, the nervous system, the musculoskeletal system, and the heart. This diagnosis was confirmed by singer Avril Lavigne and actress Ashley Olsen. Four years ago, one of the most successful young models, Bella Hadid, also suffered from it. At the Global Lyme Alliance Gala evening in 2017, Bella’s mom, actress Yolanda Foster, spoke about this in public and promised to find a cure for her children – her son Anwar is also sick.

She said from the stage that she would not let them live a life of pain and suffering. If necessary, she would go around the world to find the cure so that they could live the healthy life they deserved. Yolanda added that no child in the world should experience this disease.

Halle Berry

Oscar-winning Halle Berry has a fairly strict diet. The actress surprisingly calls diabetes, which she was diagnosed at the age of 23, a gift of fate. Halle admits that in her youth she had a craving for self-destruction, she didn’t really care about her health. Only after learning about her diagnosis and what it threatened her with, she pulled herself together. For many years, Berry keeps to a certain diet, does not consume alcohol and regularly exercises with a personal trainer. As a result, the actress, who will turn 53 in the summer, looks twenty years younger than she is and feels great.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 2002. According to the model, she got the virus during her youth, in the 1990s, when she and her husband made tattoos with a single needle. Pamela had been treated for the disease for more than ten years. In 2015, she finally reported that thanks to a new experimental course of treatment she had managed to get rid of the disease.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez had to take a break from work due to complications caused by lupus – depression and panic attacks. In 2013, the media learned about Gomez’s disease for the first time. She herself confirmed these rumors only two years later. The singer underwent several courses of chemotherapy, which greatly affected her state of health and general condition.

Systemic lupus erythematosus is a serious disease in which the human immune system perceives its own cells as alien and begins to attack them. The body produces substances that damage many organs and tissues: blood vessels, skin, joints, and internal organs. Two years ago, Gomez had a kidney transplant. Selena’s donor was her friend, actress Francia Raísa.