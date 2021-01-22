Celebrities Who’ve Almost Died

Even at this very moment, somebody somewhere can get into an accident losing their health or even life. We will never know about it. People who survived could relate about the accidents to their friends, but with celebrities it is different. If they happened to have a close shave, the world is bound to hear about it quite soon.

Emilia Clarke

The English actress was afflicted with brain aneurysm two times, in 2011, and then two years later. Usually this affliction is fatal, and every third sufferer is bound to pass out. First, Clarke was operated on immediately and then came in for several formidable procedures that have helped her get better for the present.

“I do remember being convinced that I wasn’t going to live,” as Clarke opened up to The New Yorker interviewer.

Leonardo Dicaprio

Leonardo Dicaprio’s worst moment occurred unexpectedly while he was scuba diving near the Galapagos Islands – his oxygen tank went dead. Nobody knows how it could have ended if the actor’s friend Edward Norton hadn’t noticed that something was amiss, shared air with him and helped him come up eventlessly.

Dicaprio did have a few near-accidents as befitting a man given to skydiving, plane flying, swimming with sharks and generally unsafe pastimes.

“If a cat has nine lives, I think I’ve used a few,” ran his comment for Wired.

Lamar Odom

Odom’s life-threatening risk came from an overdose, and luckily he was not in the confines of his own bedroom, where he could have lain unconscious for days, but in a brothel in Nevada. He eventually came alive after a number of comatose days. It was a kind of miracle, having him turn up in public only five months after the collapse.

Zac Efron

The actor was peacefully biking in company of Hugh Jackman in London and nothing portended mishap until a double decker bus all but mowed him down.

George Clooney

Clooney was motorbiking through Italy when a Mercedes rode straight into him. Fortunately, the actor got away with his head coming through the windshield.

“It split my helmet in half, it knocked me out of my shoes. I was hit hard. I was just waiting for the switch to turn off because I broke his windshield with my head,” Clooney’s story to THR ran.

Gerard Butler

The Scottish actor-producer was working on Chasing Mavericks – and surfing – in Northern California and found himself swept under by the waves. According to Butler’s story, he was pulled under and held there, unable to get up, which was rather scary. He was helped up by a safety patrolman who delivered him to the Stanford University Medical Center, and all was well that ended well.

Travis Barker

Barker could have robbed the music industry of a great drummer when the plane he was flying on crashed in 2008. Four people perished, two of them Barker’s friends. The musician himself got off with bad burns.

Christie Brinkley

The model was traveling on a helicopter in 1994; the fateful journey ended on the side of a Colorado mountain. The helicopter crashed, but the passengers (including Brinkley) survived.

“I know for a fact that tomorrow is not a guarantee and that each day is a gift and an opportunity to make sure that everybody we love knows it!” Her Instagram page bears a comment on the gruesome accident.

Eminem

2007 was the year when the famous rapper had his wake-up call as he swallowed an overdose of prescription drugs and might have died on the spot. “The biggest problem is admitting that you have a problem,” he later admitted.

Liam Hemsworth

The Australian actor has loved surfing since childhood, and once it nearly proved to be his undoing – as he recounted to Men’s Health.

“When I was a kid, one time I got my leg rope wrapped around my whole body like a ball, underwater. Couldn’t get up. I was in waist-deep water, but I almost drowned,” he reminisced.

Isla Fisher

Another Australian actress, Isla Fisher, also had a water accident: when she was in a water tank her release chain got entangled in her costume keeping her underwater longer than she was to stay down. She was performing a stunt for “Now You See Me.”