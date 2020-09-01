Celebrities Who Really Regret Their Surgeries

Hollywood is a place where the almost-universal desire to look forever young is degrees stronger than anywhere else in the world. Actors and actresses strive to gain, regain, or retain youthfulness more than ordinary people to feel sure of themselves and their careers. So, beauty products and all kinds of treatments are eagerly embraced.

Yet not all of these are really beneficial, and the outcome of some procedures may be highly questionable. So some, even belonging to A-listers, came to regret what they had done to themselves and came clean about it. Botox or plastic surgeries, they admitted it wasn’t a good idea after all, but recounted what led them to the disastrous decision.

Victoria Beckham

In her letter to herself back at the age 18, published in the British Vogue in January 2017, the Posh Spice brought up the topics of insecurity, went on to discuss fashion and her first dates with David. Besides, she mentioned breast implants and what a bad thing it is.

Beckham now holds to the opinion that breasts are not to be played with. She wrote, “All those years I denied it – stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got.” Hark the voice of wisdom.

Jessica Simpson

The With You singer censured lip injections – as evidenced by Glamour in 2006. She was tempted to try Restylane – in spite of the fact that it didn’t seem quite right to her. And about four months later the whole effect wore away, so she ended up with her own lips.

Ashley Tisdale

Tisdale’s Instagram gives out her breast implant story – she had them installed a few years ago, only to have them removed last year because she thought they were affecting her health.

“Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself,” she wrote. “But little by little I began struggling with minor health issues that just were not adding up—food sensitivities as well as gut issues that I thought could be caused by my implants.”

According to her, the removal of the implants came as the end of an inner journey and the evolvement of self-discovery and acceptance, based on love for herself. She believes that she is eventually the true one now.

Kourtney Kardashian

2011‘s Showbiz Spy story revealed that socialite and reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian also had breast implants when she turned 22 – and also lived to regret undergoing the surgery.

People reported that she actually averred that “I had my boobs done but if I could go back, I wouldn’t have done it. I was so cute before.”

Now that she had worn her re-fashioned boobs for about a score of years, she is also thinking of getting rid of the impants.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The award-winning actress knows what there is to know about Botox, and in 2013 arrived at the conclusion (as reported by Harper’s BAZAAR U.S.) that Botox isn’t her solution at all. She is ready to “try anything—except I won’t do Botox again, because I looked crazy,” she remarked, comparing herself to Joan Rivers with her infamous surgery saga.

Joan Rivers

The comedian was – apart from her good work – famous for multiple surgeries. She seemed to be quite happy about her layers of Botox, collagen, facelift, chin tucks, nose job, and whatever else she had, but her lipo experience proved tob e a different matter. “I didn’t check out the doctor and the result wasn’t smooth,” was her own verdict.

Gisele Bündchen

Back in 2015 the Brazilian sex bomb also succumbed to having her breasts enhanced by implants following the birth of her children whom she breastfed. It is described in her book published the same year, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. Afterward this point was raised again three years later in her conversation with the People reporter, to whom she confessed that it was a mistake on her part.

Although it may seem that the glorious Gisele can be proud of her body, she said she felt there still were expectations she had to meet.

“I felt very vulnerable because I can work out, I can eat healthily, but I can’t change the fact that both of my kids enjoyed the left boob more than the right. All I wanted was for them to be even and for people to stop commenting on it.

As soon as she came round, she felt it wrong, as if it weren’t quite her own body. This feeling was so strong that she took up wearing loose clothes for about a year afterward.

Cameron Diaz

Following in Paltrow’s steps, Diaz put her trust in Botox, only to get disappointed and lay off it after long.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight back in 2014 she said it felt as a negligent addition that doesn’t alter much.

Another effect is that her face didn’t look as if it were her own. “I’d rather see my face aging than a face that doesn’t belong to me at all,” was her final opinion.

Nicole Kidman

Another member of Diaz-and-Paltrow Botox club, an influential-woman lister wanted to have her face unaffected by Botox. Now – no more surgeries of the kind for Kidman!

“I did try Botox, unfortunately, but I got out of it and now I can finally move my face again.”

Courtney Cox

In 2017, the Friends actress told New Beauty that her dissatisfaction with fillers occurred gradually over time, after repeatedly being told by doctors that “a little injection here or filler there” would “help.”

It took some time for the Friends star to realize that fillers don’t work for her as well as it could be expected. Although doctors kept persuading her that there are areas where injections would come in well, and she went on layering until she was struck by the result: ‘Oh shit, this doesn’t look right.’ What makes it worse, she said, is that it looks bad in photos – even in real life fillers look better.

Consequently, she made up her mind to give it up completely – and now she believes that she looks closer to her natural self.

Kim Kardashian West

When the reality star began to use Botox in 2010, it was fully commented on the show. Apart from displaying the resulting appearance, Kim doubled it on her blog, drawing attention to bluish swells around the eyes. She admitted that she hadn’t taken any note of side effects and got scared upon seeing these, but was explained that it was only natural. Still, she concluded that she could do without Botox. But that was way back then; now she may have changed her mind.

Mickey Rourke

The boxer and noir movie hero may have made the fatal mistake of picking a bad doctor for designing him a new face. “Most of it was to mend the mess of my face because of the boxing, but I went to the wrong guy to put my face back together.” It remains open to guess what could have happened in case of a happier choice.

Lisa Rinna

When you look at the actress and bestselling writer Lisa Rinna you cannot but pay attention to her lips – that are treated, or rather, were treated, because several years back she announced that she started getting fewer injections. According to her, she had gotten tired of it during her career and anyway, it was a “stupid thing to do at 24.”

She thought so because she felt that with all this silicone the lips grew harder, and she didn’t like it. So now she is trying to get doctors to remove most of the stuff to get back to what she had before. She doesn’t want to get any further problems with her lips.

Tori Spelling

Voicing her opinion on breast implants in 2011 on Good Morning America, Tori Spelling spoke about her disappointment. “Well I got my boobs done in my early 20’s and if I had known it would or could possibly impact the production of milk, I would never had had them done,” was the verdict from Tori, mother to five wonderful kids.

Jennifer Grey

Having achieved recognition, the Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey made a misadventures decision to alter her nose. That decision guillotined her career. Talking to The Mirror in 2012 she told a sorry tale: “I went into the operating room a celebrity and came out anonymous.”

Almost immediately she was not recognized any more and consequently wasn’t getting any exciting offers – and all because of the surgery.

Melanie Griffith

The Disaster Artist star leaned heavily onto plastic surgery and went on with it until she started collecting comments from surprised fans and viewers, which made her stop.

“I was so hurt I went to a different doctor and he started dissolving all of this shit that this other woman doctor had put in. Hopefully, I look more normal now.”

Carmen Electra

For the former Playboy diva and parody cinema star, it was a boob job that went wrong. Her breasts went from 32B to DD which discommoded Electra who didn’t mean to get them that size. She had to get accustomed to her new bust and didn’t quite like it. “It’s nice that I don’t have to wear a push-up bra anymore, but I could have left myself alone. I think I was fine the way I was.” That shows that you never know.