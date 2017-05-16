3 Celebrity Hobbies That You Can Get Involved In

Celebrities: they’re just like us. No, really! Although some of them may have far more money and influence than we could ever dream of having, they too like to indulge in regular hobbies every now and again. Don’t believe us? Well, here are just three normal, everyday hobbies that celebrities love:

Karaoke

Back in 2014, Keira Knightley told reporters that karaoke was her idea of hell but for many celebrities rocking the open mic is their favorite hobby. Plus, we don’t just have to imagine some of them partying in a little bit of karaoke because there is actual footage available on YouTube. There’s a particularly hilarious video of Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry singing (we use the term loosely) “I’ll Make Love To You” by Boyz II Men, while Vin Diesel can be heard covering Rihanna’s “Stay” very sincerely and seriously in the video below.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt takes it a step further, playing guitar while also singing “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga and though it is charmingly funny, few videos are more hilarious than Emily Blunt and Alison Brie covering Bonnie Tyler’s classic “Total Eclipse of the Heart”.

There are quite literally hours of celebrities doing karaoke from John Krasinki of The Office singing “Hero” to Jude Law’s rendition of “Johnny B. Goode”, many of which will have you hankering for a karaoke night. Especially this video of Paul Rudd and David Wain singing “More Than A Feeling” below!

Bingo

Although we’re sure celebrities have access to any number of games, many still love playing traditional bingo both in brick-and-mortar buildings and online. We can understand why, as bingo is an entertaining, social experience that allows you to engage parts of your brain that would otherwise go unused. Plus bingo is just so accessible these days, with bingo review sites such as Best New Bingo Sites recommending the best operators for promotions and bonuses. The site also features articles ranging from bingo for beginners to understanding the different variants.

Robbie Williams has made his love for 90-ball bingo clear on a number of occasions and has been photographed by the paparazzi playing online plenty of times. The former Take That star also competed in and won a Hollywood bingo competition, though he gave most of his winnings to charities such as Breast Cancer research.

Russell Crowe is also a bingo lover having worked at an Australian bingo hall at the age of 22. Though the Gladiator was fired for being a bit rude while calling numbers, he continues to play to this day. As does Catherine Zeta-Jones, who often hosts bingo parties with the help of her husband Michael Douglas. However, she has transitioned from the British version of bingo to the American 75-ball game in more recent years. However, Mick Jagger has decided to stick with our traditional 90-ball version at his bingo parties, which many of his family members and closest friends regularly attend.

Courteney Cox and Christiano Ronaldo are just some of the other celebrities who love bingo, but our favourite has to be Queen Elizabeth II herself. The Queen of England apparently hosts bingo games regularly, with Prince Charles often turning up to play alongside his grandmother.

Photography

Though most celebrities prefer to be in front of the camera, there are a couple who enjoy the artistic flare behind the lens. Sure, many of these celebrities probably have top-notch cameras to work with, but these days you can match them using your smartphone.

One celebrity who has embraced photography is none other than Brad Pitt, who worked closely with photographer Steven Klein to create a W Magazine series named Domestic Bliss back in 2005 while filming Mr & Mrs Smith. Aaron Eckhart is also known to have talent behind a camera and was asked to shoot the Molly Sims Jewelry Line. Apparently, when asked if the Harvey ‘Two Face’ Dent actor would go pro, he said he would if someone asked him. “Hopefully I’ll do exhibitions and all that sort of stuff,” he continued. “I’m really just a photography geek. I just love to shoot.”

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Lord of the Rings actor Viggo Mortensen has already published two complete photography books entitled The Horse Is Good and Coincidence and Memory. Meanwhile, the great Jeff Bridges had worked on his photography book Pictures: Photographs by Jeff Bridges since he was in high school, using a Widelux camera complete with a 28mm lens.

Adrien Brody, Elijah Wood, Bryan Adams and Aaron Ruell are just some of the other celebrities who could easily fall back on a career in photography if they ever wished to. Each has their own definitive style when it comes to their pictures, and all are fascinating in their own way.