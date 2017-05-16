Too Lazy to Work Out, Try Passive Exercise

Do you feel unmotivated when it comes to exercise, don’t have time to go to the gym, or do you just love the inactive lifestyle?

We all know that this is not healthy; fortunately, there is an effective solution even for the laziest among us. The solution is actually a passive exercise that will help you workout while not really working out.

You can still wear your favorite RenegadeCitizen workout shirt, you only need to add the right equipment to your usual exercise routine, such as the ab belt, or other passive exercise machines.

Passive Exercise Solutions That Really Work

Whole-Body Vibration

This is one of the most popular forms of passive exercise. Also known as the Power Plate exercise, Whole-Body Vibration (WBV) involves standing on a platform with knees bent at a 30 degrees angle. Then, the surface under your feet vibrates an astonishing 30 times per second.

These vibrations trick your body into thinking you are falling, consequently activating the stress reflex. The stress reflex refers to exceedingly rapid muscle contractions, which are responsible for virtually all the benefits delivered by WBV.

The benefits of WBV include:

Enhanced blood circulation

Improved flexibility and muscle strength

Faster muscle recovering after exercise

Improved metabolism

Reduced stress hormone cortisol

Enhanced bone mineral density

Increased levels of human growth hormone

Improved collagen production for healthier skin

Moreover, if you have health complications that don’t allow you to exercise, such as Parkinson’s disease, arthritis, and multiple sclerosis, WBV can be beneficial for muscle conditioning and toning.

Electronic Muscle Stimulators

Electronic muscle stimulators are basically abdominal stimulating devices. Electronic abdominal stimulation involves strapping on a broad belt connected to a battery, and then stimulation is delivered by minor electrical shocks. The shocks come at regular intervals, set to activate muscle contractions.

By using an electronic muscle stimulator, you can enjoy the following benefits without having to leave the comfort of your couch:

You will get a firmer, stronger, more pronounced abs within a month

You will manage to tone all your abdominal muscles by performing the exercise just half a minute every day.

You can attain all these great results in the comfort your home, while watching TV, folding your clothes, or having a good time with your children.

Chi Machines

The Chi machine also shakes the body like the WBV machines; however, all the shaking and moving happens while you are lying down.

Namely, you need to lie on the floor and then place your ankles on a tiny square box. The box will shake your body from the ankles up. With a Chi machine, you will reap the following benefits:

Weight loss

Enhanced metabolism

Improved energy levels

Sympathetic nervous system stimulation

Muscle relaxation

Increased oxygenation of the body cells

If you are struggling with diabetes, migraines, fibromyalgia, or lymphedema, Chi machines can be great for you. The devices are also effective in muscle toning. You just need to lie down for only 15 minutes every day.

Inversion Boots

Inversion boots are effective in relieving back pain as well as toning and conditioning muscles. They are actually ankle supports that you should strap to your lower legs. They are designed to allow you invert your body up to about 40 degrees. You should dangle in the air, with your head roughly two feet above the ground.

The primary aim of inversion boots is to enable your joints and muscles to decompress after a tiring day. The exercise also improves circulation.

Conclusion

If you hate going to the gym or performing strenuous exercises, you can still stay healthy and fit. You just need to pick one of these effective passive exercises.