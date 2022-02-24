The problems associated with eyesight are especially relevant when we spend most of our working time with gadgets. Read below which symptoms are a reason to go to the optometrist before they should be considered too obvious.

Flashing lights and dark spots before the eyes

Usually, the lights and dark spots that we see are caused by the breakdown of a jelly-like substance inside the eyes – the so-called vitreous body. However, if you notice a sudden increase in the number of “obstacles”, do not put off your visit to the optometrist.

Flashing lights and cloudiness can be caused by vitreous detachment. While this is common in itself, sometimes the vitreous body can press too hard on the retina, causing it to tear or detach. This can cause blindness and requires urgent treatment.

Straight lines become wavy

If straight lines suddenly began to blur before your eyes and turn into wavy ones, this is also a very serious symptom indicating metamorphopsia – a distortion of the visual perception of objects in the external environment. Metamorphopsia occurs when layers of the retina shift, and this may be a sign of age-related macular degeneration.

There are two types of age-related macular degeneration – wet and dry. Dry degeneration is much more common, but develops very slowly. Wet degeneration, on the other hand, develops quickly and causes sudden loss of vision, which, if left untreated, can become irreversible.

The appearance of a blind spot

If a blind spot suddenly appears in one eye, this can be triggered by the so-called macular hole, which occurs in the middle part of the retina. In most cases, the cause of these holes is unknown and they mostly affect women over 60 years of age. If left untreated, macular holes cause blurry and distorted vision that cannot be corrected with glasses or lenses.

Pain in the eye

Typically, eye pain is due to injury, infection, or inflammation. One of the most common causes of pain is the dry eye syndrome. This is a pathology in which the tear film changes in its chemical and quantitative composition. As a result, the surface of the eye becomes poorly hydrated, which can cause vision problems, corneal injury, and conjunctivitis.

In addition, pain in the eye can be caused by a foreign body and even a tumor. Therefore, any discomfort is a reason to consult a specialist.

Redness

Redness of the eyes, as well as their soreness, can be a sign of a number of diseases. The most common cause is conjunctivitis. It is usually easily treated and does not have long-term effects on eyesight.

However, redness may well be a symptom of scleritis – a serious inflammatory disease of the sclera – the outer white layer of the eyeball. Or uveitis – inflammation of the pigmented inner lining of the eye. Both of these diagnoses require serious treatment, without which they can lead to cataracts or glaucoma.