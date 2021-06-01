Fatigue is far from being the only cause of dark under-eye circles. They often conceal much more serious health problems.

We are used to thinking that under-eye circles occur in a tired person, due to an improper lifestyle, night work and lack of sleep. But, unfortunately, the list of causes of the characteristic darkening under the eyes is not limited to this. They can also signal the presence of serious diseases in a person, which he himself may not have known about.

Anemia

The most common condition that causes under-eye circles is iron deficiency anemia. It occurs when the hemoglobin level decreases below 120 g/l in the common analysis of a person’s blood.

The disease develops due to a lack of iron in the body. The main causes of iron deficiency include:

improper nutrition;

problems with the gastrointestinal tract;

violation of iron absorption;

chronic blood loss;

hemolysis – when red blood cells in the blood are destroyed;

diseases that provoke a violation of the production of red blood cells in the bone marrow.

Symptoms of anemia: increased fatigue, drowsiness, depression, and decreased interest in life. In addition, “bruises” can appear under the eyes since hemoglobin is destroyed very quickly in the people with a lack of iron.

Parasitic diseases

Parasitic diseases are a group of diseases caused by protozoa and helminths that live in the human body and negatively affect various organs.

In case of parasites in the body, the following symptoms appear: bloating and seething in the abdomen, irritability, loss of memory and attention, itching of the anus, weight loss, and headaches of various localization. In this case, under-eye circles appear due to the deficiency of microelements that parasites feed on, as well as due to general intoxication of the body.

Inflammation of the pancreas

The main causes of inflammation of the pancreas include:

alcohol consumption;

smoking;

abuse of fatty foods;

uncontrolled intake of antibiotics and other drugs;

viral and infectious diseases;

fungal infections;

poisoning;

trauma to the organs of the gastrointestinal tract.

Symptoms of inflammation of the pancreas: pain all around the upper abdomen, diarrhea, dry mouth, sometimes a rise in body temperature, and vomiting. Under-eye circles arise due to the general intoxication of the body, pallor of the skin, and dehydration.

Kidney disease

Kidney diseases include pyelonephritis, glomerulonephritis, chronic kidney disease, and urolithiasis. The causes of kidney diseases include:

severe hypothermia;

the presence of infections in the body;

various neoplasms in the body;

drug abuse;

alcohol consumption;

decreased filtration due to prolonged fasting.

Symptoms of kidney diseases are swelling of the face and legs, fever and pressure, frequent urge to urinate, loss of appetite, blood in the urine. The formation of dark circles and swelling under the eyes is associated with fluid retention in the body and is often the first and only symptom in the early stage of the disease, which a person often does not pay attention to for a long time.

Metabolic diseases

Metabolic disorders are a condition when changes occur in the chain of chemical reactions of the body, leading to a violation of human health. Metabolic disorders can be caused by:

hypovitaminosis (even with good nutrition);

diseases of the thyroid gland;

dehydration;

hereditary predisposition;

stress.

Symptoms of metabolic disorders: fatigue, apathy, excessive sweating, sleep disturbances, back pain, deterioration of the skin, hair and nails. Under-eye circles can be caused by micronutrient deficiencies.

P.S .:

Under-eye circles are the first and only symptom of a number of diseases. Therefore, you should carefully monitor the state of your body, lead a healthy lifestyle, undergo annual examinations, take tests, periodically visit a therapist and never practice self-medication.