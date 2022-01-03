There are not enough doctors to meet the demands in the healthcare industry. The pandemic highlighted this problem and showed how much work needs to happen. It’s worth understanding why this issue remains a problem and what we need to change reality.

The difficulty of getting a medical degree

Let’s face it. Not everyone wants to commit themselves to years of studies to get a medical degree. After getting a degree, it will take a year or more to pass the test and get a license. Doctors who wish to specialize also have to spend a couple more years. Since it can be exhausting to prepare for the job alone, most people decide to take a different career path.

Lack of flexibility

Some people might say it’s better to be a doctor if you want to have full control of your time. The truth is you will find it more challenging to get a flexible schedule. As a doctor, you never cease being one. It doesn’t matter if you’re no longer on the clock. Some medical professionals have to work longer than usual, which can be tiring. No one wants to take a job that doesn’t give them enough time to rest or spend with family.

Not everyone is highly qualified

Sure, some people are hardworking enough to get a license and practice the profession. However, it doesn’t mean they’re competent. They also don’t necessarily deserve the post, no matter how hospitals seem desperate to fill the vacancies. Failure to prove competence and ability to handle the challenges is a big no for hospital administrators. Hence, these posts continue to remain vacant.

The good thing is locum tenens companies such as mascmedical.com are available. They can help match qualified healthcare professionals with hospitals. Whether it’s for a full-time post or a temporary position, they can find someone worthy of the job. It makes the hiring process a lot easier.

Doctors can pursue private practice

Physicians don’t need to work in a hospital. They can set up a clinic and have complete control of their time. They can also decide how many patients to accommodate in a day. Pursuing private practice can be more profitable than working in a hospital. Hence, it’s a more enticing option for people who worked hard and spent a lot to get a license to practice medicine.

Lack of advancement opportunities

Not all hospitals provide an opportunity for doctors to move up the ladder. There aren’t too many roles apart from what they initially got hired for. Some hospitals don’t support education endeavors, either. Therefore, it’s not easy for physicians to accept a job when they know they will probably get stuck doing the same thing for years.

We shouldn’t wonder why hospitals couldn’t meet the demands for these reasons. Hopefully, things will change, and more people will feel inspired to take this path. Furthermore, there should be stronger support from the government for the healthcare industry.