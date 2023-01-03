Overeating can be a common problem, especially during holidays or other special occasions when there is an abundance of food available. However, it’s important to listen to your body’s hunger and fullness signals and stop eating when you feel satisfied rather than stuffed. If you find that you’re used to overeating, here are a few tips to help you break the habit:

Identify the triggers that lead you to overeat

Do you tend to overeat when you’re stressed or bored? Or do certain situations, like holidays or parties, lead you to eat more than you normally would? Once you know what triggers your overeating, you can start finding ways to manage or avoid those triggers.

Practice mindful eating

Pay attention to your body’s hunger and fullness signals and stop eating when you feel satisfied, rather than stuffed. Avoid distractions while eating, like watching TV or using your phone, so that you can focus on your food and your body’s cues.

Plan your meals and snacks

Having a plan can help you make healthier choices and avoid impulse eating. You can also try keeping healthy snacks on hand, like fruit or vegetables, so that you have something to reach for when you feel hungry.

Get enough sleep and manage stress

Lack of sleep and high levels of stress can both contribute to overeating. Make sure you get enough sleep and find healthy ways to manage stress, like exercising or practicing relaxation techniques.

Seek support

If you’re struggling to stop overeating, consider seeking support from a healthcare provider, a registered dietitian, or a mental health professional. They can help you develop strategies and provide accountability to help you make lasting changes.

Be mindful of portion sizes

Overeating can often be a result of eating larger portions than what your body needs. A good way to control portion sizes is to use smaller plates and bowls, as they can help you visually gauge appropriate amounts of food. You can also try measuring out servings using measuring cups or a food scale to get a better understanding of how much you’re eating.

Eat slowly

Another helpful tip is to eat slowly and give your body time to register feelings of fullness. It takes about 20 minutes for your brain to receive the signal that you’re full, so try taking small breaks between bites and sipping water to help you feel satisfied with smaller portions.

By paying attention to portion sizes and eating slowly, you can better control how much you eat and avoid overeating.

By following these tips and making a conscious effort to listen to your body’s hunger and fullness signals, you can learn to stop overeating and develop healthier eating habits. Remember to be patient with yourself and know that it may take some time to break old habits and establish new ones.