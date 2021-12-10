You need to prepare your mind and body for a surgical procedure. It’s often quite scary and overwhelming to go under the knife. You might be worried about complications, or the steps involved in the procedure itself. Your doctor can answer any questions you have and put some of your anxiety to rest. However, it’s also important for you to take the time to prepare yourself.

Here are a few things you can do before your surgery.

Know what to expect

Research the surgery and what exactly the procedure entails. You can read a step by step guide to understand how the surgeon will alter your body. You can get familiar with the steps and equipment involved. Arm yourself with information so you can ask specific questions when you see your surgeon. But remember, your doctor has years of medical training under their belt. Google can help to put your mind at ease, but it does not replace your doctor’s medical advice.

Look after your health

You should make your body as strong and healthy as possible before surgery. Drink plenty of water and stay clear of alcohol. Aim to eat a balanced diet with plenty of vegetables, whole grains and protein. If you exercise regularly, continue with your routine and try to incorporate some yoga. A strong and healthy body will heal faster after surgery.

Talk about it

Confide in your friends and family if you’re worried about the surgery. They should support you and help you with the recovery process. You can also talk to your doctors about any concerns you’re having.

Prepare for recovery

Recovery can be a long and tiring process. Prepare your home for the recovery process before you leave for surgery. You might need to put your bed downstairs near the kitchen and bathroom. Depending on the surgery, you might struggle to walk up the stairs for a while. Talk to your doctor and ask them for some recovery tips. You need to be comfortable and relaxed at home. Make your bed with fresh sheets, stock the fridge with readymade meals and have plenty of painkillers around. Try to eat healthily after your surgery and drink plenty of fluids.

A little preparation before your surgery can make a world of difference. You can return home and settle into your recovery process. Remember to look after your body and ask the doctor if you have any questions.