These categories of foods can contribute to the formation of different types of kidney stones, but the result will be the same – serious health problems that you definitely want to avoid.

Kidney stones are a hard mass of minerals and salts that form inside the kidneys. This is a painful condition that can lead to urinary problems and kidney damage if left untreated. This is a common health problem caused by a variety of factors such as an unbalanced diet, low fluid intake, being overweight, certain medications and supplements, and certain medical conditions.

Fortunately, you can help yourself prevent or reduce your risk of kidney stones by making healthy lifestyle choices. This includes refusal or restriction of the consumption of certain products. If you’ve had kidney stones in the past, knowing their stone type can help you make the most effective changes to your diet to prevent the problem from returning.

Here are some foods to avoid (or at least eat in very moderation) to reduce your chances of kidney stones.

Animal protein

Even though you need enough protein in your diet every day, consuming animal protein such as pork, beef, chicken, fish, and eggs can increase the amount of uric acid produced by the body. Try replacing animal protein with vegetable protein. Its source is legumes, soy products and nuts. This measure can help reduce the risk of kidney stones.

Foods high in sodium

Eating more sodium, which is part of salt, increases the amount of calcium in the urine, thereby increasing the risk of calcium oxalate stones, as well as calcium phosphate stones. Reduce the consumption of fast food, canned food, and prepared meat products. It’s also worth ditching high-sodium condiments, removing them from your home, and replacing them with herbs and other harmless spices.

Added sugars

Added or refined sugars can increase your chances of kidney stones and your risk of heart disease and many other serious conditions.

Sugary drinks can increase urinary calcium levels and decrease urine volume, making them the most dangerous sugary product, insidious and difficult to recognize. Eliminate or reduce foods and drinks with added sugar, especially high fructose corn syrup. This is one of the most harmful ingredients.

Foods high in oxalates

You can help yourself by limiting your intake of high oxalate foods (especially if you have had calcium oxalate stones in the past). Such products include spinach, beets, okra, nuts, especially almonds and cashews, and other nut products (including pastes, halva, candies), wheat bran, etc.

Keep in mind that combining oxalate-rich foods with calcium can help your body deal with oxalates and prevent kidney stones.

Alcohol

Because alcohol is a diuretic, it can cause dehydration, increasing kidney stones risk. Alcohol increases the production of purines, which leads to an increase in the level of uric acid in the blood and urine. Excess uric acid can lead to the formation of urinary stones in the kidneys.

In addition to being a diuretic, alcohol also provides the body with empty calories that can contribute to the weight gain associated with an increased risk of kidney stones. Instead, drinking enough water is recommended to prevent kidney stones, and improve metabolism and overall health.