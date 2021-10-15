5 Common Post-Covid Side Effects and Treatment Tips

After coronavirus infection, the body is weakened – there is a general loss of strength, appetite, and healthy sleep. How to return to everyday life after COVID-19?

Insomnia, lack of appetite, weakened immunity, hair loss, brittle nails, and dry skin – many COVID-19 patients report experiencing a number of side effects after recovery that prevent them from returning to normal life. Pay attention to these possible side effects that occur after a coronavirus infection – and their treatment tips.

Sleep disorders

First of all, it is necessary to establish a regime of wakefulness and sleep. The fact is that the virus affects the nervous system – patients often have insomnia and feel tired during the day.

However, it is crucial to understand that melatonin and somatotropic hormone, which are essential assistants in the body’s recovery, are produced only in the dark time of day. That is why it is necessary to follow the correct regime – to go to bed before 11 p.m., avoid using gadgets a few hours before going to bed and wake up at the same time every day.

Body dehydration

Coronavirus often leads to dehydration of the body, and therefore it is extremely important to maintain water balance. Clean water is the best here; it removes toxins and triggers metabolic processes in the body. The day should start with a glass of warm water. It should also be the main beverage between meals. Drink in small portions but still a lot every day.

Fatigue and poor appetite

It is vital to adjust your diet after recovery. Eat healthily and regularly at least three times a day. Make sure your plate contains proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates each time. Choose proteins that are easily digestible, for example, egg white.

Fresh vegetables and greens are particularly rich in fiber and vitamins. Opt for farm veggies if you can. Also, pay special attention to other fiber-containing foods (for example, oat), as such food will help eliminate harmful substances from the body faster.

Loss of hair, brittle nails, and dry skin

Dull and weak hair, brittle nails, and dehydrated skin are common consequences of the disease. You can solve the problem and restore the balance in the body by eating foods rich in zinc, iron, and Omega-3 fatty acids.

It’s also necessary to consider vitamin and mineral deficiencies – for this. You can add supplements and adaptogens to your diet. However, don’t practice self-medication and self-diagnosis – consult a doctor before you start taking them.

Weakened immunity

The strength of your immunity also depends on your microbiome, that is, your gut. After taking medications and antibiotics, the intestinal microflora, which is responsible for the absorption of useful substances and the synthesis of vitamins, is particularly affected, leading to a weakened immune system. You can restore the necessary bacteria by taking dairy products (kefir, yogurt, soft unsalted cheeses). Your doctor could also prescribe you Bifidobacteria and other gut flora restoring medications.