It is commonly believed that a breakup is always a negative experience that involves a long recovery period, but in fact, there are advantages to breaking up.

Each of us was born and lives in a society that instills in a person a certain culture, norms, rules and stereotypes. Subconsciously, we try not to stand out too much.

If we talk about relationships, it can be difficult for us to part with the things, in which we have invested our emotions, time, and efforts. We often follow the line of least resistance and turn a blind eye to existing problems, believing that the breakup process will be too painful and difficult. However, in reality, you can find a lot of significant, but not obvious advantages.

The freedom of action

The order to which you are accustomed, the independent choice of leisure, the absence of the need to consult on certain issues and give arguments in favor of your position, the ability to do what you want… Living without a partner liberates and gives a wider choice of maneuvers, whether it be a career, leisure, life or relationships with others.

A wider social circle

After parting with a partner, your circle of contacts may expand significantly. You will get out of the house more often, meet new people, renew long-lost connections, get closer to colleagues, because now you will have more free time and, most importantly, autonomy.

Strengthening your self-esteem

This item is relevant for those who have been in a toxic relationship for some time. From now on, you will not face unconstructive criticism, reproaches, blackmail, comparison with other people and other manifestations of psychological violence. This will help you take a fresh look at yourself and pay attention to your strengths.

New opportunities for implementation

When you are in a relationship, you get used to the fact that most issues are resolved together – you always have the opportunity to turn to a partner for help and save yourself from having to focus on a particular task.

However, after a breakup, you will learn that you are able to do many things (if not all) on your own, which will increase your self-esteem in your own eyes and give you more confidence.

True self-acquaintance

The time that you devote to yourself is priceless, because it is at these moments that you hear yourself and come to an understanding of how you want to see your life, what you want to fill it with, what values are in the first place for you.

After a breakup, you will have an opportunity to stop and consider whether you want to start a family, build a career or devote your life to creativity, and nothing will distract you from yourself.

An ability to understand what you expect from a relationship

When you are free, you have the opportunity to unbiasedly analyze your past relationships. Look from the outside at both your behavior and the behavior of your partner, try to realize where you had a weak position, where you allowed your boundaries to be violated and felt uncomfortable, where you were too categorical and stood on your own, forgetting about the meaning of your relationship.

Such an in-depth analysis will allow you to draw certain conclusions and understand what you expect from a relationship and what mistakes you should avoid in the future.

More free time

Free time is an opportunity to see friends and family more often, even if you didn’t use to have enough time just to see and spend time together. You can devote time to a forgotten hobby, improve yourself, travel and do everything that you didn’t have time to do before.