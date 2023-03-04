Lip Filler Injections: What to Expect and How to Prepare

Lip fillers have become a popular option for enhancing your natural beauty and adding more definition and fullness to your lips. However, if you are considering getting lip filler injections, make sure you understand what to expect from the procedure and how to prepare for it. In this post, we’ll review everything you need to know, from the consultation process to maintenance and aftercare.

Consultation Process

Before getting lip fillers or lip augmentation, you will need to have a consultation with an experienced provider. This is a chance for you to talk to them about your goals and expectations, along with sharing any medical history or allergies that they need to be aware of.

During the consultation, your provider will also examine your lips and the structure of your face to determine the best treatment option for you. They may recommend different types of lip fillers based on your desired outcome and the current size and shape of your lips.

Just be honest about what you are expecting, and don’t be afraid to bring up any questions or concerns that you may have.

Preparing for the Procedure

Before you go for the lip filler appointment, there are several things that you can do to prepare. First of all, avoid taking any blood-thinning medications such as ibuprofen, aspirin, or fish oils for at least a week before the appointment. This is because these medications or supplements can increase your risk of swelling, bruising, and bleeding.

Also, avoid drinking any alcohol or smoking cigarettes for at least twenty-four hours before your procedure. These can also increase the risk of bruising, along with slowing down the healing process.

Finally, avoid any strenuous exercise or other activities that increase blood flow to the face for a couple of days before your appointment.

The Injection Process

When you arrive for your appointment, the provider will begin by cleaning your lips. They will then apply a topical numbing cream, which will help to minimise any discomfort during the injection process.

Once you’re numb enough, your provider will inject the filler into your lips using a small needle. The entire process will generally take between half an hour to one hour, depending on the number of injections that you need.

Once your procedure is finished, you may experience some bruising, swelling, and tenderness in the treated area. This is completely normal and will usually go away in a few days. Your provider may recommend some aftercare steps that you can take to deal with any discomfort or pain, such as applying ice packs or taking over-the-counter painkillers like paracetamol. Be sure to follow the aftercare instructions you are given carefully in order to ensure that your lips are in with the best chance of healing well and looking amazing.

Lip fillers are a popular choice. If you plan to get them, follow our tips to prepare yourself for the best results.