5 Fun Ways To Dramatically Change Your Appearance

Are you sick and tired of the way you look? If so, it might be worth making a change to freshen things up. Losing weight is a great way to alter your appearance, but it takes a long time to see results.

There are things you can do to achieve similar results a lot faster. We’ll look at a few of the best ones today, which will give you something to think about. Just don’t do them all at once, or nobody will recognize you.

1. Invest In Eye Surgery

Children like to pick on classmates who wear glasses, so you were probably bullied about them at some point. I know you learn to accept them when you’re an adult, but it’s pretty special once your eyes are good.

Even though it’s easier to wear contact lenses, it’s not the same when you look in the mirror. On average, glasses make people look three years older. Sadly, you won’t look as smart once the operation is complete.

2. Get A Body Piercing

If you Google body piercing jewelry, you’ll find millions of options to choose from. You just need to decide where you will get pierced before buying your jewelry. The nose, tongue, and eyebrows are pretty popular.

It’s okay to stick with your ears if you don’t want holes in your face, but it won’t dramatically alter your appearance. People will only notice a difference if you get multiple earrings in different parts of your ears.

3. Shave Your Hair Off

Some people look like a million bucks with a shaved head. Just look at Demi Moore and Natalie Portman if you want some inspiration. It’s worth doing at least once in your life, and it will grow back if you don’t like it.

Luckily, you can do other things with your hair that are less extreme Dying your hair a cool color is one way to switch up your appearance. Can you see yourself walking outside with blue, purple, or red hair?

4. A Big Bright Smile

Hopefully, you go to the dentist regularly, but I doubt your teeth are bright enough to blind someone. If you want to look like a Hollywood actress, you should get them fixed. You don’t need to spend money on expensive implants.

It’s possible to get a full set of veneers for a fraction of the cost. If your teeth aren’t straight, it’s a good idea to get braces. Even though you’ll feel frustrated for a while, it will be life-changing when they come out.

5. Get Some Cool Tattoos

Tattoos will have a big impact on the way you look. Thankfully, they’re a lot more socially acceptable now. You’re even allowed full sleeves if you’re in the military. What kind of tattoos would you cover your arms in?

In the beginning, it’s good to start with a small tattoo. Don’t get it anywhere you won’t be able to hide with clothes. Tattoos are pretty addictive, so once you get the first one you’ll start planning the rest.

Which One Will You Choose

We hope you like the ideas we’ve talked about today. Which one would you choose if you decide to change your appearance?