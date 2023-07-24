How to Cope with Post-Event Blues?

Some events are just too momentous or over-built-up to, and they seem to burn us up eventually. It could be an important project at work on which you place high hopes, a long-awaited anniversary that means a lot to you, a perspective marriage – anything. The time comes, these events start to unfold, you feel high – only to find that somehow you end up strangely saddened. Here are ways to cope with post-event blues.

Why does it happen?

This phenomenon is known as post-adrenaline blues (PAB) or sometimes post-event blues; it is something that sets in after you have been spending too much time, energy and nerves on what you perceive as a big goal. It is triggered by a sudden disruption of a long and demanding period of strain.

Such disorganized and imbalanced schedules can often be encountered with actors, recording artists, or sport professionals; long demanding stretches of activity may come to an abrupt end or develop a sudden switch. These things are apt to trigger some psychological and biological reactions, not all of them desirable.

Regarding the biological side, if a person had been straining themselves for a long time, generating stress hormones at quite a speed, and then dropped out of the situation, PAB can easily be triggered by changes in the hormone balance. It paves the way to withdrawal symptoms at the very least, because this is the end of something very much akin to addiction.

Moving on to the biological side, this is a matter of mental leaps. When somebody has overblown their situation – and has been doing it for a long time – they merely didn’t have the energy to provide for the future; they haven’t the least idea what will happen afterwards. Once the big event has been and gone, they fall into an abyss of nothingness where there is no excitement, only emptiness.

This PE blues may weigh heavily on you, but mind that it’s not forever. Should you address this condition straightaway it may pass quickly or even not manifest itself at all. Do you happen to have other plans besides you “big deal”? In this case your interim may slip by without any bad feelings.

How to detect post-event blues?

The emotions associated with post-event sadness can vary from person to person, but some common feelings include:

Letdown: After an event, there may be a sense of letdown as the anticipation and excitement that built up before the event dissipates. The reality of returning to normalcy or the mundane aspects of everyday life can feel underwhelming.

Nostalgia: Reflecting on the event and the positive experiences can evoke a sense of nostalgia. This longing for the past can intensify feelings of sadness, as the event becomes a cherished memory.

Social withdrawal: If the event involves spending time with friends, family, or a community, the end of the event can result in a temporary void or loneliness. Going from a social and vibrant environment back to regular routines can be challenging for some individuals.

Loss of purpose: If the event was a significant milestone or achievement, such as completing a project or accomplishing a personal goal, there may be a sense of purposelessness or a lack of direction after the event is over.

Exhaustion: The emotional and physical energy invested in preparing for and participating in the event can lead to exhaustion. The fatigue experienced afterward can contribute to feelings of sadness and a desire to withdraw and recharge.

Ways to cope with post-event blues

So we have arrived at the point where our important event is behind us, and we have to live on. What can we do to make it pleasant? There are some simple ways.

1. Relating stories, plunging into memories

As we go over a high point of our life in our memory and recount certain experiences to friends and relatives, we can embrace gratitude. Think of the time when you asked a friend about their good times in the past. Do you remember how they changed instantly and became brighter? When we return to good periods and feel grateful, we put any sadness out of our heads, even if only for a while.

2. Stick to the improvement route

If you generally welcome everything new, as your major event moves away into oblivion, conjure up some new experiences to tide over the transition period. Go searching for recipes, visit a district you have seen only on the map, set minor goals to achieve by the evening – get busy with something that can be enjoyable. Fill empty blanks with anything you fancy allowing it to give you go and carry you over the idle hours that can bring you down.

3. Look ahead

Now the first piece of advice can work unpredictably with some people, dipping them into a deeper sadness. If you are this kind, then your rescue is in the future. Get out your schedule book and map out your coming weeks. Figure out new projects – or maybe organize something totally different from what has just gone. There are sure to be social events that you would like to attend, don’t give them a miss.

4. Chalk up the lessons that you learned during the event

There may well have been things that went wrong. Now is a good time for a review, analysis, and identifying the lessons that were given to you while you were working your way through the event.

Bad turns may have been more than you wished, but don’t let it cloud your impressions. You could have missed some signs and slipped, but now you know what to be on the look-out for and what pre-emptive steps should be taken the next time you will be facing such situations.

5. Be understanding, lenient, and kind to yourself

Dealing with ourselves, understanding is the first thing we really need. We should know perfectly what is getting us down and why. There’s nothing wrong in our feeling out of sorts, lacking motivation, taking time to go back to the natural state of things and regaining your old drive.

It just means that our brain takes some time for readjustment, and this period of low life is necessary for our rejuvenation. If lived through properly, it should be free of judging ourselves, feeling guilty, or letting other negative emotions take control.

This makes the apathetic state following up a vacation or a project a commonplace occurrence that is not usually mentioned aloud – and, incidentally, that can be smoothed out. If you grant yourself some transitionary time it may boost your energy, productivity, as well as bring certain psychological benefits.

6. Be prepared for such a turn

Those who are aware of the dismal pit succeeding big time can take preventive measures and make the fall more comfortable. The main thing is to eliminate tunnel vision, have pleasant distractions at hand for getting busy with alternative activities and stay on the bright side of life.

7. Remind yourself that things will change

Actually, the PE blues lasts for very different terms, usually in relation to the magnitude of the event, energy consumption, and how well an individual can stand the low position. With people who take these letdowns naturally they wear off sooner, so the advice is not to give them too much significance.

8. Make your social network livelier

When you entered this emotional letdown state and begin to shun everybody, it will only exacerbate the condition. Sometimes, though, even when your company crowds around you and showers you with good-work comments, you suddenly don’t feel as if you were receiving enough reinforcement, and all that sounds rather shallow.

To avoid that, tune yourself to be a bit more social: find rapport with everyone who’s with you, thank them for their assistance and support. Tell your project co-workers how you feel when it is behind you, wonder about what can come next. See if you can invite somebody to stay with you for a while. With genuine contact with people you won’t get so depressed!

9. Consider the question of applying for help

Are you still feeling broken and empty after about two weeks have gone? That’s a long time for post-event blues to last; it may be a good reason to seek help. If your depression doesn’t wear off but grows on you preventing you from leading your routine life, it is time to consult a specialist. You may have to address your condition with all your care to shake off that letdown.