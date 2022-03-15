A modern rhythm of life, full of haste, fuss, and anxiety, invariably leads to stress. We will tell you the best ways to relax.

Each person has their own way to recuperate energy: sleep, listening to your favorite music, yoga, meditation, walking, watching movies, or reading. However, there are less known but no less effective ways to relax.

1. Individual techniques

Understanding your individual way of relieving stress is quite simple – you can ask yourself the question: what do I like to do the most? Some people will answer that they like to relax in the bathroom, listen to their favorite song, watch a series, eat delicious food or go to bed.

If you feel that you are in a state of severe stress and tiredness, leave all pressing matters for a while and do what you like, even if it is the middle of the day. This method will surely relieve you of stress and overwork, give relaxation to the nervous system, fill you with energy and peace of mind.

2. Building logical chains

In this case, we start from the end rather than from the cause of stress. We ask the question: is it beneficial for me to be in this state? Most likely, you will answer this question in the negative. Indeed, what can be the benefit of being under stress?

The next question is: why do I need a state of stress? By answering these questions and analyzing what is happening to you, you will understand that the state of stress is counterproductive: in this state, you lose energy and think badly.

Stress is a situation in your life that you never want to experience: if you get stuck in it for a long time, you will only lose and gain nothing. After building logical chains, you will understand that the problem needs to be solved.

The brain itself will tell you what to do and where to redirect the energy, so you will immediately feel a surge of strength and focus on some new goals and tasks.

3. Smells

There is no general recipe for everyone because the perception of smells is very individual. Each of us knows what smell they personally like and what they don’t like. Therefore, you need to focus on yourself and your personal perception – look for your favorite smell.

Everything is individual! It can be anything: your favorite perfume, incense sticks, or oils. Some people like tobacco smoke or the smell of toilet freshener.

Some people like the aroma of a particular spice or seasoning. Some people are even delighted with the smell of wet asphalt. It doesn’t matter which fragrance you choose. Still, this method works instantly – inhaling your favorite aroma, you immediately feel relaxed calm and get a boost of energy, because your favorite smells invariably evoke positive associations and remind you of good things.

4. Massage

Massage is a really good way to relax, but it is worth remembering that the choice of the type of massage is individual, and it is worth consulting with a specialist before going to the salon.

In addition, the modern personal care industry offers to try new and unusual types of massage, such as hot stone massage or bromine massage using aromatic oils.

5. Music

Music is one of the best ways to deal with stress, and it works much faster than most other methods. You can even set up an experiment: turn on your favorite piece of music at the moment of a surge of negative emotions. After a few minutes, you will notice that your stress level has dropped much noticeably and you feel much better.

6. Communication with animals

Communication with animals noticeably relieves the level of anxiety and stress, as it gives us the opportunity to experience new emotions and feel a surge of energy. The most common and affordable options are cats and dogs. Even 15 minutes of communication a day with your four-legged friend will provide you with a boost of energy and vigor.

However, psychologists also recommend paying attention to other types of pet therapy, for example, equestrian sports. While riding, you not only get physical relaxation but also enjoy communication with a graceful animal.

In addition, there are quite unusual types of therapy. Amateur ornithology or birdwatching. Many researchers note that this method really helps to distract and cope with negative thoughts.