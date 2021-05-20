Designer clothing may come with a heftier price tag, but that doesn’t mean shopping for it has to break your bank. If you know where to look, you’ll notice that many ready-to-wear designer brands are actually always on sale. To save time looking for these bargains, we’ve pulled together all must-have Italian fashion brands that can be found at discounted prices. Happy shopping!

1. Gucci

Spotting a Gucci sale in brick-and-mortar stores may sound like utopia, but finding advantageous Gucci sales online is a piece of cake. Founded in 1921, Gucci is one of the oldest Italian fashion brands and one that has inspired generations. Addressing the younger generations, Gucci has shown the world that constantly reinventing yourself is easy, as long as everything is done with passion. The brand is mostly known for its casual wear items and fancy luggage bags.

2. Versace

If we were to encapsulate luxury, Versace would be it. A fashion brand staple, Versace conquers fashionistas and luxury lifestyle enthusiasts alike. Besides a wide range of ready-to-wear items, the brand also has a bountiful range of homeware items and accessories, from tableware to bedding and beyond.

3. Moschino

Known for its fresh, young style, Moschino is one of the most affordable Italian fashion brands. The company manufactures items in different collections, including Love Moschino, Moschino Jeans, and Cheap and Chic by Moschino, all of which won’t cut off a big slice of your clothing budget. Of course, the brand also has a couture line for those occasions when you want to go for a more formal approach.

4. Prada

Founded by Mario Prada in 1913, the popular brand started as a small leather goods shop in Milan. Needless to say that it became one of the biggest Italian fashion brands in the world. Over the decades, Prada has inspired generations of fashion enthusiasts and filmmakers, and it has even been featured in the world-renowned The Devil Wears Prada. Wearing something from the brand or sporting one of their accessories can only speak of style. Luckily, Prada is one of those Italian fashion brands that are always on sale, so finding something that you can afford shouldn’t be too hard.

5. Giorgio Armani

One of Italy’s leading fashion houses, Giorgio Armani sits right beside Prada and Gucci in terms of popularity and style. The brand focuses mostly on men’s wear, although they also propose a broad collection for ladies as well as homeware. Some of its most affordable lines – and those that are easy to find on sales – include Armani Jeans, Armani Exchange, and Emporio Armani.

6. Flavio Castellani

Flavio Castellani has made a name for itself in the ready-to-wear fashion industry since 1998, but don’t let its young age fool you. Despite being a rather new addition to the luxury fashion world, Flavio Castellani is a brand designed to impress. The style is professional, modern and edgy yet elegant. Most of the brand’s sales are made in Italy alone, but finding excellent bargains online is no issue.

7. Borbonese

Fashion goes beyond clothing, and shopping discounted items from Borbonese is one of the most satisfying experiences. The brand specialises in high-end jewellery and accessories, including a wide range of bags, scarves, shoes, and even luggage. Like most brands that respect themselves, Barbonese uses exclusively quality materials and outstanding craftsmanship that makes its designs shine.

8. Bottega Veneta

This Italian fashion house is famous for its exclusive products, majorly focusing on leather goods. Currently, Bottega Veneta is part of a French multinational corporation, but the Italian craftsmanship is still visible in every single item. With lots of products constantly on sale, they’re worth your attention if you need leather shoes or a new bag.

9. Valentino

Operating in the upper end of the luxury market, Valentino is an excellent choice for more formal wear and events attire. The brand is mostly known for its airy dresses that flow and hug feminine curves in all the right places. You’ll be sure to turn heads when wearing a statement Valentino piece.

10. Fendi

Competing with Gucci in terms of audience and style, Fendi is one of those Italian fashion brands beloved by younger generations. It has been around since 1925 and impresses with a stunning range of women’s and men’s wear, fragrances for all genders, luxury accessories, boots, and more. Their tactile fabrics and bold shades are bound to help you make a statement.

Now that you know what brands to shop for, all that’s left to do is find some bargain pieces. Always remember to shop luxury sales for discounted prices and never settle for a full price tag!