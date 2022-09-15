If you’re tired of double bodices and other trends this year, there’s good news. You can start complementing your wardrobe with new items that will be at the peak of popularity in 2023. Moreover, some things can be worn even today.

Strapless tops & dresses

Important information for those tired of crop tops: here we will talk about other models, so you don’t have to worry.

The top should not be cropped – ideally, it ends approximately at the waistline. The trend has returned to us from the 1990s. Things look quite minimalistic and seductive. Be sure to look at strapless mini dresses: they will be combined with trousers and create original outfits.

Spicy minis will be replaced by straight long skirts, and you can create new looks today.

For everyday looks, free-cut models are well suited: they can be worn with oxfords or sandals. For evening outings, tight-fitting viscose skirts will be a great solution, which, by the way, will be in harmony with the aforementioned strapless top.

Pants (and not only) in the aesthetics of the noughties

You may have noticed that fashion influencers are increasingly turning to the 2000-s fashion.

The trend will continue in 2023: if you have low-rise or cargo pants in your wardrobe, urgently get them from the closet shelves.

Well, a little about accessories: take a closer look at small hobo bags. Platform sandals can complete the outfit, so choose laconic models in black and you won’t get it wrong.

Pants with sequins

This trend is suitable for fans of experiments.

Of course, not everyone would dare to appear in the office in sequined trousers, but at the shows, the brands demonstrated really successful ensembles. For example, golden trousers can be worn with a loose blouse, complementing the outfit with a belt – you will get a moderately bright and at the same time elegant outfit.

Maxi dresses with an open belly

Tie-waist styles are taking on a new meaning: if you like this trend, rest assured that it will stay with us in 2023. Breezy and sexy maxi dresses with cut-outs will be your faithful assistants in creating stylish vacation looks. They look more sophisticated than the frilled outfits, often worn during the holidays.