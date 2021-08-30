Fasting is a very powerful way to detoxify your body and provide the very essential rest for your organs, tissues, and cells. While it does not produce as many dramatic results as some other healing methods. There is no doubt that water fasting has proven itself historically effective in boosting the immune system, reducing pain, improving health, and helping people feel better overall.

What happens during fasting?

There are three main effects of fasting: (A) Calorie restriction; (B) Detoxification; (C) Increased immunity. Let’s look at them one by one and understand water fasting and how it works:

Calorie restriction means lowering your caloric intake so you aren’t consuming enough calories to support your basic metabolism plus all the daily activities you perform.

Detoxification is a fancy word for saying the body can use this time to clean out, repair, and regenerate itself by focusing on eliminating toxins that have built up in the body over months, years, or even decades.

Increased immunity means your immune system has a chance to rest and regain its strength after being taxed all year fighting off viruses, bacteria, and other invaders it comes into contact with every day! This is one of the reasons why many people are looking at fasting as a way to help fight cancer since most of us live in an environment full of carcinogens like radiation, cigarette smoke, pesticides, etc., which constantly weaken our immune system. The human body wants to protect itself so it’s always on alert with the way it’s designed.

Water is the best option for your body to use as a source of energy during fasting since you don’t need any digestive enzymes to break down the water. This will go a long way in helping your body detoxify, heal and rejuvenate itself. Fasting can be a difficult process (especially if you are used to eating every few hours) but this does not mean there is no benefit from doing so. It just means that it takes time! In fact, most people who do fast find that they feel better within days after stopping their normal eating habits – feeling more focused and clear-headed, having tons of energy – even after just 24-hours or less without food!

It’s all about your mindset and attitude about fasting. The mind and the body are very connected. If you really want to reap the benefits of a fast, it’s going to take some mental preparation and training beforehand. Fasting can be a major health benefit even after just one or two days of no food, especially if you normally eat an unhealthy diet filled with high-calorie foods like refined carbohydrates (sugar), processed vegetable oils and grain proteins that contain gluten, these foods generally don’t contain enough vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that your body needs for optimal health.

It’s also critical that you have proper hydration levels during a fast so make sure you drink enough pure water daily. Do so first thing in the morning when your stomach is empty for about 6-hours straight (until breakfast). Drinking plenty of clean water throughout each day is recommended as well since this helps replenish all the vital fluids in your body. Also remember that coffee, alcohol and any other caffeinated beverages are not recommended since they act as stimulants to the nervous system which will actually slow down metabolism and digestion.

Have a water fast regularly to cleanse your body, this will help your mind and body.