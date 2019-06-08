What Causes Acne and Pimples after 30?

Acne mostly interferes with women (and men too) in their adolescent age. By the age of 20, these problems are left behind in most cases. However, some people have acne right up to the first wrinkles, never knowing what completely clean skin means. Others generally face the problem of rashes on the face after the age of 30. About 5 main causes of acne after 30 are discussed in today’s article.

1. Hormones

The main cause of acne, both in adolescence and afterward is an imbalance of hormones, first of all – sex hormones. Contrary to stereotypes, this problem is equal for women after 30 and for teenagers. There is even such a thing as “adult acne”.

Unlike teenage acne, which is most often located in the T-zone, after the age of 25-30 they can be localized mainly in the V-zone: from the chin up to the sides of the cheeks. These are mainly large red painful formations – papules. After their disappearance, deep scars remain. Rashes become more evident before menstruation and a little less – immediately after it. But they do not completely disappear.

In this case, the reason is hormones. As a rule, there are two options: either your hormones have changed, or the response to them. In the second case, the level of hormones may be normal, but the body reacts to a normal amount as to an increased one.

In such cases, combined treatment is recommended: simultaneous and in several directions. It includes drug therapy and the right means of care. First, you will need to consult an endocrinologist to find out the reason and, if necessary, choose hormone therapy. You will also need to consult a dermatologist, who will recommend local treatment, including special ointments to reduce the hormonal response, if such is necessary in your case.

2. Food addictions

The abundance of fatty and sweet foods can trigger acne if you are prone to them. Proneness to acne, namely the response mechanisms of the sebaceous glands, is mainly inherited. If you have noticed since adolescence that you get a “visual result” in the form of rashes on your face after inordinate eating of chocolate, it is unlikely that something will change a lot with age. Yes, you always have to remember about the reasonable amount of such foods and limit the amount of “harmful” food. On the one hand, it certainly saddens. But on the other hand, it turns out that your skin helps to protect the entire body from the negative effects of low-quality products.

The use of milk has a significant effect on the skin of some (not all) people. Sometimes complete refusal of milk brings long-awaited cleansing of the skin. If your rash depends on milk, it is better to consult a doctor. You can also conduct an experiment and refuse milk for at least 2-3 weeks without changing other conditions. In such a way you will track whether this diet restriction will affect your skin.

Protein products, popular among sports enthusiasts, often have a negative effect on the skin: protein shakes, bars, etc. You do not have to blindly trust advertising on Instagram or the advice of coaches that these products are “completely natural.” If you suddenly have problems with your skin, analyze whether this coincided in time with your passion for protein or other “powder nutrition”.

3. The sun

Despite the fact that the media have stated a million times about the need to protect the skin in the sun, many people contradict common sense out of habit. After all, there used to be a belief that “pimples disappear in the sun.” No! (if you are still unaware of this).

At first, it really seems that the sun “dries” the inflammation. But in reality it only looks like that – after the initial “improvement”, the situation is only getting worse. After the holidays, people explain the negative reaction of the skin by returning to the familiar climate, but in reality, it is a late reaction to the sun.

There may be two reasons: either you did not use protection from solar radiation at all, thus making your skin more vulnerable (or did not use enough of it), or you used the wrong sunscreen product for UV protection. The fact is that many sunscreens have comedogenic effect: they clog pores due to the dense texture and the presence of oils in the composition. If you have problem skin, sunscreen will do no good. You need a special tool for your skin type. The best way would be to select it with the help of a dermatologist rather than a consultant in the store/pharmacy.

4. Mechanical impact

These are the so-called artificial acne – arising after some kind of external influence. This is just the case when you wanted the things to be different… but you have got what you have got. A vivid example of this type of rash is “oily” acne that occurs on the skin after an oil massage (on the face or body). They are localized precisely in the zone of mechanical action.

5. Stress

On the one hand, it sometimes seems that stress can be “blamed” for any health problems, from headaches to hair loss. Acne can also be the result of stress. But there is no mysticism here because stress directly affects the level of hormones, and here we return to the first and most important reason for acne, which can appear not only in adolescents but way after 30 years. Fortunately, unlike adolescents, adult women are able to pull themselves together and approach the solution of the problem intelligently. They do not “google” the problem, suffer through it, and apply a double layer of foundation.