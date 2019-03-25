Wellness & Health Trends Embraced by the Luxury Hotel Industry

If traveling is one of your passions, you have probably tried out a wide variety of accommodations over the years. The hospitality industry has plenty of options in order to meet the different needs of different tourists, but the luxury sector still remains the most popular option for guests who want to stay in style while there are exploring new places around the world. Refinement and on-point aesthetics seem to come as the main priority for luxury resorts, but in recent years, attention has been directed towards the wellness and health characteristics of these facilities as well. More hotels that wish to maintain their guests completely satisfied are looking into methods of embracing wellness to the fullest. This is why, certain trends have emerged, and you will be able to notice them when discovering various hotels that fall within the luxury category. But what exactly are the things that are most frequently noticed within wellness-focused hotels?

Integrated wellness-experience

It has been said on more than one occasion that wellness is a new luxury when it comes to traveling. Hotels that want to remain a preferential option for tourists that are attracted to this concept have integrated a wellness experience in their services completely. Each hotel has chosen its own way of doing things to ensure an optimal approach here. While some options give guests the possibility of partaking in different programs, such as meditation and yoga, other stake things one level further and develop schedule opportunities that include a wide variety of activities, meant to trigger personal transformation, whether it’s an in-house theater or a nature-roaming lounge setting. For many luxury brands, wellness is no longer just a set of spa treatments, but other opportunities that allow guests to immerse themselves in a truly soothing and comforting experience right at their accommodation.

Unique welcome rituals

Hotels that want to provide their guests with a unique concept right from the beginning of their stay are now perfecting their welcoming practices and bringing new interesting ideas to the table. Unusually, the rituals of welcoming implemented by luxury accommodations have to do with the local culture and the general philosophy of the said facility. Some luxurious hotels in Al Madina for example, have dedicated enough of their time and attention towards creating a welcoming procedure that is based on a wide range of guest courtesies. The main reason for a unique tourist welcoming style is to give travelers the possibility of experiencing something different and to discover the pleasant atmosphere as well as the destination’s spiritual vibes as soon as they set foot in the hotel lobby. While a ritual of this sort might not be something you have thought about initially, when discussing the topic of hotel wellness, considering its impact on your mood and state of mind (and guests are clearly expressing their satisfaction here), the correlation is an obvious one.

Healthy eating

Luxury wellness travelers are now more focused than ever on their habits in the cuisine department. If you want to enjoy a completely healthy trip, looking into dining possibilities before choosing a hotel is recommended. Healthy eating is something that is being promoted in hotels across the globe, so an extensive array of dish options are now available at in-house restaurants. Organic, local foods are being promoted, and an increase in vegan and vegetarian offering can be observed at all luxury resorts. From gluten-free and raw dishes to low-calorie meals, the variety of dining opportunities has certainly expanded in recent years, and any hotel that wishes to maintain its luxury characteristics manages to provide its guest with a diversified menu that focuses on health and well-being. Changes have been noticed in the mini-bar department as well. Healthier snacks might be found in your room at certain luxurious facilities.

Staying in shape on the go

Putting a hold on your workouts habits while you are traveling should not be something you have to worry about in the 21st century, at least no if you are booking rooms at hotels with a certain reputation and popularity from the wellness hospitality industry. The majority of high-end accommodations incorporate a fully equipped gym and a workout area with all the essentials, allowing you to stay in shape even when you are on the go. Some hotels even go beyond the standard gym and have an itinerary available, handled by personal trainers and people with expertise in this domain. So if you want to enjoy a full body workout in the morning, you may be able to do so, whether you are in Saudi Arabia, Germany or Japan.

Wellness architecture and design

Your physical and mental well-being are taken into account by interior designers when they are trying to create functional and comfortable spaces for guests. From the visual impact that the room you are staying in can have on your mood to how comfortable the bed you are sleeping in actually is, each aspect is carefully assessed and worked on to ensure utmost satisfaction. Matrasses that foster peaceful rest and quality sleep, color shades that inspire tranquility and aesthetical coordination that soothes the eye are factors that have become extremely important for luxury accommodations. The architecture and design of hotel rooms have been perfected since the wellness travel trend has expanded so much and reached international populist. A great hotel should trigger a feel-good sensation as soon as you arrive there.

The hospitality industry has evolved significantly over the years, with new concepts being introduced and an increase in service offerings being observed. Wellness and health are the areas some luxury hotels are now focusing on, considering the fact that today’s tourists are looking for more than just comfort and aesthetics when booking accommodation. The topic is a vast one, and you will notice that each hotel has its own approach in this department, but the trends mentioned here remain some of the most popular ones. Whether you are focusing on wellness travel solely, or you want to combine a traditional trip with accommodation that fosters relaxation and well-being, these are the things you should be looking for.