Top 4 Signs of a Good Masseur

There are many benefits of massage. But how do you find a good masseur? And how do you know that he is good? Below we will consider 4 main features of a real professional (in addition to diplomas and education certificates).

Why it is important to find your masseur

A good specialist is known to be as expensive as gold. This applies to any area. It is for this reason that, despite the existing variety of services, we value and share the contacts of trusted and qualified masters. This is because the search for a person who knows a lot about his business takes a lot of time and money, and there is no desire to repeat this path.

During the first few massage sessions, the masseur is studying the structure of your body. Then he will start working specifically at your requests. He will know how to solve your problems. Such a specialist knows for sure where to help, where to strengthen, where to tone the body for the therapeutic massage to smoothly change into the preventive one. If you are constantly on the lookout, the maximum you can count on is prevention, but not in-depth treatment.

Another reason to turn to “the right” person is to determine what kind of massage you need. Clients often come to massage only for preventive purposes, thinking that they have no serious problems. However, during the diagnosis, serious reasons are found. They require a therapeutic massage rather than a relaxing one.

Signs of a good masseur

He asks about the patient’s threshold of sensitivity

When a patient comes to the first procedure, a good master always asks the patient to describe their threshold of sensitivity, which, as you know, is individual. When you press on the same spot, different people react differently.

One may have increased sensitivity, while the other will not feel anything even with strong pressure. The threshold of sensitivity depends on the psyche, load, on tissues, muscles and the general tone of the body.

During the procedure, you also need to ask the client about their feelings – how he/she feels, what he/she feels when pressing on certain points, whether they feel comfortable or not.

He doesn’t take action right away

Especially if the patient has severe back pain or has a diagnosed disease associated with the spine. The body must always be prepared in advance – to relax it, warm it up, calm it down. Only after that, you can start treatment. This prudence is necessary to avoid stressing the body.

He does not tell you how many sessions you need without doing a personal examination

All telephone and online predictors who are ready to diagnose you remotely by looking at the photo are charlatans. Until the masseur has examined you personally, he cannot say about the number and type of selected procedures.

The muscles are influenced by rubbing and patting. This can cause painful effects, but they are an integral part of therapeutic massage. Unlike relaxing, it will cause discomfort.

But even with preventive massage, a person may experience pain. This suggests that he definitely has stiffness in the back and hypertonicity in the muscles.

He leaves no bruises

Painful sensations during the procedure are possible, but bruising is a completely different story, meaning that this specialist is an abuser and must be abandoned (everything is like in a relationship).