The varicose vein has with time become a major problem amongst many people. The most affected with this disease as per recent studies are women at 22 million followed by men at 11 million in figures. In many occasions, the disease has been misconceived to be caused by cosmetics, but this hasn’t yet been proved to be fact. Many patients around the world are concerned with this condition as it can be painful and annoying. This is because varicose veins can be bad looking and cause discomfort to patients. Varicose veins are caused by poor circulation of blood from the leg to the heart. The disease is, however, manageable in some cases. While simple self-care measures can be applied in its early stages, a doctor’s advice would be necessary.

Here are the various things you need to know about varicose veins.

1. Varicose Veins Are Not Spider Veins

A lot of people have mistaken varicose vein for spider vein. In many occasions, they have used the words interchangeably without realizing the difference. To break it down further, varicose veins are quite bigger than the spider veins. They are a stretched kind of vein that is caused by blood pooling. On the contrary, spider webs are smaller and with purplish/blue color. They are mostly as a result of both poor blood circulation and varicose vein formation.

2. Varicose Veins Indicate an Underlying Problem

When varicose vein occurs, there must be an underlying problem. This disease does not occur alone, but due to a certain condition called venous insufficiency. Venous insufficiency involves a condition where the vein valves fail to operate as required. In this case, the blood refluxes back due to lack of enough pumping effect thus it does not reach the heart. Failure to treatment, it can worsen hence gradually becoming painful and uncomfortable. The services of a vein doctor are then important to solve the underlying problems.

3. It Is Mainly Genetic

As a vein disease, varicose vein is hereditary. According to recent studies, about 80 percent of patients with such disease have had it from a family member. The rate of inheritance has been serious where chances of parents passing it to their kids are at 40 %. This accounts for those situations of single parenthood whereas research has proven that if with both parents, then the rate can vastly increase to almost 90%.

4. Varicose Veins Are Treatable

Unlike earlier, the varicose vein patients have a reason to smile again. This is because the disease is presently treatable hence it can never be a worry again. In this case, a patient can be treated in two ways. There is an outpatient treatment that is usually manageable by self. This is at an early stage where it is no longer complex thus no downtime is required. Secondly, the advanced stage which turns out to be very serious can only be treated by lasers and the radio frequency energy. This kind of treatment assists in many ways where the bulging, twisted veins are treated together with its symptoms. The treatment procedure can be effective enough to leave a patient feeling normal as usual.

To conclude, for a person to know the causes of varicose veins and who is at risk of developing them, it is vital that one should know what veins contribute to one’s major circulatory system. Even though varicose veins are rarely serious, they are very uncomfortable at some level. As opposed to other treatments such as using stockings, tablets, creams, diet, or exercise, the only best remedy to diagnose varicose vein is an early diagnosis.