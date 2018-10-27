A Step To A Glowing You: Reduce Stress, Sleep Better

If you’re not getting a good night’s sleep, there’s a chance that there is too much cortisol in your body. When you fail to get the proper rest at night, your body produces extra cortisol, which comes from your adrenal glands, and you end up with extra stress and swelling, not good things at all.

If you’re not getting enough sleep at night, you could end up with acne or psoriasis, conditions that occur when you’re not sleeping enough, due to the aforementioned inflammation. So, keep reading to find out more about why you should always strive to get a good night’s sleep. Then, read further and find out some tips for making sure you reduce stress, for this is key to a better you. First, we’ll talk about skin. Skin is the part of your body that shows all of your stress in the world and did you know that your skin is the largest organ in your body? Well, it is, and it is doubly important because of that.

1. Existing Conditions Will Get Worse

If you already have acne or sensitive skin, not getting good rest will certainly contribute to your skin getting worse. Your skin may also show allergies that haven’t always existed, and you’re sure to notice that your skin looks worse than before. So, make sure you contact Sleep Sherpa for more help with that problem. If you don’t manage it, your skin could continue on its downward spiral, leaving you feeling bad about yourself and worse than before. Good sleep is necessary to prevent future problems.

2. Your Skin Will Lose Its Beauty

If you don’t sleep well, you will increase the inflammation in your body, and your skin will lose its natural glow. Hyaluronic acid and collagen are two ingredients that naturally protect your skin and help it keep its youthful glow, and these things are depleted with the growth of inflammation in your body. So, you’ll always want to get a good night’s sleep in order to protect your skin from losing its natural beauty and glow. These things are so important to your skin’s overall look and feel.

3. Your Immune System Suffers

If you have problems related to your immune system, they can affect your skin. You could suffer from (or end up suffering from) eczema or psoriasis, serious skin problems that almost always require professional treatment to improve. In case this isn’t enough reason, keep in mind that people with severe psoriasis often have a higher risk of heart attacks, and that’s the last thing you want. So, in order to keep your immune system healthy, be sure that you get enough sleep at night, to make sure your skin stays healthy and vibrant.

4. Your Water Will Be Unbalanced

While you’re sleeping, your body rebalances the moisture in your skin, and your skin definitely needs a balance of moisture to stay looking beautiful and healthy. If your water isn’t balanced right, you’ll end up with under-eye bags and puffy skin in places that you don’t want it to be! You’ll also notice that you end up with more wrinkles, and your wrinkles will be tougher to remove in places where the water balance isn’t right with your skin. So, make sure you get enough sleep, for this reason, to keep your water and moisture in line.

5. You’ll Age Faster

Have you ever heard of the term beautyrest? It was invented partly because beautyrest keeps you looking young. While you’re asleep, your growth hormones repair problems with your skin, keeping you looking youthful and healthy. So, get enough sleep to make sure your skin repairs problems automatically overnight instead of slowly declining into age.

6. You’ll Gain Weight

Weight gain is the last thing you need for your skin! Be sure that you get enough sleep at night to make sure that you don’t end up with excess snacking and calorie consumption keeping you up at night! If you tend to snack, know that a lack of sleep will contribute to this kind of hunger. If you gain weight, your skin will sag, and it won’t look as taut and healthy.

Now, if you’re not getting enough sleep, there may be some reasons why. Perhaps you simply need tricks to reduce the stress in your life and try to sleep better than you have. Or perhaps you need to know more about why your stress is so high, and you can take pains to make sure that you take care of yourself better and reduce the stress in your life. Read the rest of this article to find out more about how you can fulfill the aforementioned admonition to get more sleep. Stress reduction goes a long way, and it’s key to making sure you get the rest you deserve. While we tend to respond to daily life with stress, the anxiety and tension that keep us up at night don’t always need to be there. But knowledge is power, and you can learn how to avoid this.

1. Signs of Stress

Stress brings with it many common signs, including depression and anxiety, sleep problems (which we’ve been talking about), tension (including tension headaches), and other health-related problems that gradually accrue over time. It can also lead to other cognitive problems like apathy and problems with concentration. If you notice any of these signs in your life that you’re under too much stress, pay special attention to the tips that follow for how to reduce stress in your life and generally improve your overall health.

2. Assess Your Stressors

The first thing you’ll want to do to reduce stress for better sleep is figuring out what’s causing so much stress in your life. You’ll want to include in this an honest assessment of how your physical condition is going, and you’ll want to figure out answers to questions about whether you are in pain or whether or not you have too much going on at work (if you have work stress, you’re definitely not alone). If you’re not sure what’s stressing you out, you need to clarify so that you can have a clear idea of what you need to do to eliminate the stress in your life.

3. Seek Out Support

Hopefully, you have people in your life who can help you out. If you talk about your stress with your family and friends, you may find that they’re able to help you figure out solutions. Plus, it’s been proving that having a support system of people who care about is a natural stress reliever. You’re sure to benefit from spending time with people who have your best interest at heart, and you may be surprised at what you learn from your loved ones about how to manage your stress so you can get better sleep.

4. Manage Your Thoughts

Have you ever noticed that what you tell yourself (or what you think to yourself) about your problems and about the world at large can greatly affect your mood and overall anxiety levels? If you catch the damaging thoughts, you have as you first start thinking them and stop your thoughts from spiraling out of control, then you can eliminate a great part of your source of stress in your life. It may also benefit you to think positive thoughts or practice affirmations that can help alleviate your stress by focusing on what is going well or on what you have to look forward to. This has been proven to be a great way to alleviate stress and anxiety in your life.

5. Exercise!

If you don’t regularly exercise, talk to your doctor about a realistic exercise routine. Even simple exercises like walking around the block or doing basic strength exercises can help you out a lot with stress reduction. If you are up for a cardio workout, know that if you join a gym and take advantage of aerobic exercises or machines that help boost your heart rate (temporarily, of course), you’ll be doing your part to eliminate stress in your life to a great degree.

6. Eat Well

If you mostly eat poor quality food, and if you ingest a lot of sugar, caffeine, and alcohol, then your stress levels are likely to stay high. Try replacing your poor quality foods with healthy things like lean meats, fruits, vegetables, and legumes, and be sure that you eliminate the bad stuff from your life. Most Americans don’t get enough healthy foods in their diets, and if you’re like everyone else, then you probably have something to learn here. But if you’re willing to exercise and make the dietary changes, you need to, then your stress levels are sure to go down.

7. Get Good Sleep

As aforementioned in this article, good sleep is important to the health of your skin, and it’s also important to the health of your whole body and mind. In order to make your skin and body a priority, you need to sleep well at night. Take advantage of sleep aids like soft music and a dark room, and be sure that you remove all electronics from your sleeping area at least a couple of hours before you go to bed at night. It may also help you to try to go to sleep at the same time each night to establish a routine for yourself. If you’re not getting adequate sleep, you’re definitely going to suffer, and your stress levels will certainly be much higher than if you are sleeping enough.

8. Delegate

If you have a lot of stress, it’s likely because you have too many responsibilities and not enough help with them. Be sure that you give your responsibilities to others when you need to, for others can help you with housework and related tasks. If you have too much going on at work and you’re in a position to change that, then try giving some responsibilities to your subordinates, or talk to your boss about possibly giving you a break with responsibilities that others could take up for you. It can’t hurt to ask and remember, if everybody can help with things, it makes your stress levels go way down.

As you can see from the aforementioned article, there are good reasons to care about your body and especially your skin’s health, and stress levels are a big part of that. If you can find a way to incorporate some of the tips for reducing stress in your life, you’re sure to be glad that you did. You’ll feel so much better knowing that you tried your best to manage all the stress in your life, and we can guarantee that you’ll notice a remarkable difference in your stress levels as you seek to cut back on things that you just don’t need.

Remember that sleep is the key to your skin’s indication of your overall health and keep in mind that a good night’s sleep is crucial to making sure that your body is not releasing too much cortisol, thus getting inflamed and swollen. Inflammation is often the first marker of a stress response, so if you can eliminate the need for this extra cortisol, you’ll be halfway to managing your stress instead of having your stress manage you, and who wouldn’t want this to be the earmark of a life well lived? We trust that you can do this and know that if you follow the above tips in this article, you’ll make it to a place where, with your solid support system in place, you can live a life that is just a bit above the daily grind, a life in which stress doesn’t overwhelm you with its ugliness but one in which you are able to deal effectively with life’s challenges without unneeded anxiety and depression rearing their ugly heads. Good luck.