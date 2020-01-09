How to Wake up without Coffee?

Many people experience fatigue in winter. A cup or two of coffee or tea is the proven way to wake up for most of them. But if you don’t drink them or you can’t take caffeine, try other products with a tonic effect.

Rosemary

Drink a cup of herbal tea: just put a couple of fresh sprigs of rosemary in boiling water and let them brew for 5-10 minutes. Another option is to apply a couple drops of rosemary essential oil to your wrists. This will increase attention and give a feeling of “fresh mind.”

Specialists at Northumbria University in the UK even conducted a series of tests for cognitive abilities to compare the aroma effects of different herbs. The volunteers who inhaled rosemary oils showed much better results (in terms of the clarity of consciousness) than those who, for example, sniffed lavender oil or did not apply anything.

Chewing gum

A chewing gum will also help to stay awake, so it is not accidental that truck drivers prefer it. When you are chewing actively, your mind tries not to drop off: active working with the jaws promotes blood circulation and its flow to the brain. It’s a good idea to use sugar-free mint gum: the smell of mint, as established in recent studies at the University of Cincinnati, stimulates the hippocampus, the brain area responsible for memory and concentration.

Since many chewing gums are very harmful (for example, they contain aspartame), try to choose bio-gums made from rubber. They do not preserve their taste for so long, but they do not harm your health either.

Fried eggs with vegetables

High-protein products will help to invigorate you. An experiment by Swiss scientists showed that the students who eat scrambled eggs or yogurt for breakfast remain awake and attentive longer, unlike those who eat porridge, granola and other foods rich in carbohydrates. On the other hand, lack of protein leads to anemia – a disease when less oxygen enters the cells, which, among other things, causes chronic fatigue. By the way, we have collected other signs indicating that you lack protein.

You can add a salad of fresh vegetables to fried eggs: it will help to recharge your batteries for the whole day. Spinach and asparagus also have a lot of iron, a deficiency of which affects our vigor negatively.

Water

Dehydration causes a number of problems: from feeling unwell to loss of energy and the ability to articulate your thoughts intelligently. Depending on the weight and level of physical activity, you need to drink one and a half to two liters of pure water per day.

Avocado

Healthy fats play an important role in “food for the mind”, just like proteins with carbohydrates. They participate in metabolic processes and help the body absorb the necessary vitamins and minerals from food, as well as replenish the supply of energy. One of the main sources of “good” fats is avocado. It also contains a large amount of fiber, B vitamins and magnesia. Lack of all these trace elements can make you feel weak and drowsy during the day.

Beetroot juice

Sometimes fatigue has quite understandable reasons: you spent the whole day solving your business problems or working out in the gym. Freshly squeezed beet juice will help regain strength – it does not contain caffeine and helps to recover after physical exertion.

Scientists from the University of Exeter in the UK found that beet juice increases the activity and endurance of the body and allows it to stay toned longer. Its healing properties are explained by the presence of nitrites, which on average reduce the body’s need for oxygen by 16%, making exercise less tiring.

However, before gulping a whole glass of beetroot juice, taste it. There are people who do not tolerate it. As an option, mix it with other freshly squeezed juices, for example, apple, carrot and orange.

Blueberry

Berries are high in carbohydrates, but the glycemic index, on the contrary, is relatively low: the energy charge that you get by eating a handful of them will last longer. Blueberry is one of the champions according to the content of vitamins A and C, folium, potassium, magnesia and fiber.

Studies by Korean scientists show that blueberries help muscles recover faster after sports and generally have a positive effect on human alertness.