Dr. Randall Gibb’s Tips for Staying Mentally Healthy While in Quarantine

The coronavirus pandemic marks one of the most troubling times in human history. Hospitals are overloaded, over 200,000 people have died around the world, and cities are on lockdown. While the physical health of the global population is at the forefront of everyone’s minds, we also can’t forget about the toll that such a crisis is taking on the mental health of individuals.

Stress, guilt, anxiety, depression, and loneliness are feelings that many people are experiencing right now. Whether a person has a history of mental illness or not, this unprecedented time coupled with the social and physical isolation most people are enduring is bound to have an impact on every person’s psyche. So, while helping frontline workers is a priority, so too is helping those suffering at home.

Dr. Randall Gibb is a Gynecologic Oncologist based in Billings, Montana. As a medical professional that works with patients throughout what is arguably the hardest time in their lives, he understands how important it is to pay attention to your mental health. He shares his insights into how people can stay mentally healthy right now.

Signs of Mental Distress

First, it’s important to be able to identify when someone might be experiencing mental distress, shares Dr. Randall Gibb. Signs that you or someone you know might be struggling include difficulty sleeping, increased use of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs, changes in sleep or eating patterns, and constant fear or worry about their own health or the health of others.

Younger people, such as children and teenagers, may exhibit slightly different indicators, such as excessive crying or irritation, unhealthy eating, a return to behaviors they had previously outgrown such as bedwetting, difficulty paying attention and concentrating, avoiding activities they enjoyed in the past, and avoiding school.

At-Risk Groups

Who is more at risk for mental distress during the pandemic? Elderly people or those with chronic diseases who are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, children and teenagers, frontline workers like doctors and nurses, and finally, people with mental health conditions or problems with substance abuse are the most at risk for mental distress during this time. If you know anyone that fits into these categories, be sure to keep in touch and check in on them regularly, asserts Dr. Randall Gibb.

Dr. Randall Gibb Shares How to Cope

The good news is that despite the increased risk of mental health issues right now, there are several ways in which to cope with these new feelings. Dr. Randall Gibb provides his top tips below: