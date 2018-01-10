Getting a good sleep is important to staying healthy. There are many ways to ensure a well-rested slumber, such as eating well, soaking in a hot bath, and regular exercise. However, the best way to ensure a good sleep is by sleeping on a quality mattress.

Check out the benefits of choosing the best suitable mattress so that you can wake up feeling your very best and ready to conquer the day.

1. Lower Back and Spine Support

Sleeping on a quality mattress that provides ample comfort and padding can ease lower back pain. Mattresses that are worn out, such as with old springs, do not cushion the lower back while you sleep causing strain on it. When you sleep on a good mattress, it will hug your lower back and spine, allowing your entire body to relax and wake up feeling good.

If you have lower back pain, a medium or firm mattress may be the best choice as it will ensure your back does not sag while you sleep.

2. Weight Maintenance

Yes, it is true that you can control your weight by sleeping on a good quality mattress. Research has shown that individuals who sleep on lumpy, uncomfortable mattresses sleep less and less sleep has been linked to weight gain. Getting a solid, uninterrupted sleep helps keep weight gain at bay so it is important that you choose a mattress that is going to give you these things.

Remember that an out of shape mattress has the ability to make you out of shape.

3. Less Stress on the Body

Sleeping on a lump-free, quality mattress ensures that our ligaments, muscles, tendons, and discs are all being supported during our slumber. Movement during the night on a run-down mattress can cause a lot of strain on these parts of our body, so it is important to purchase a mattress that offers support whether it be a firm, medium, or soft mattress.

4. Partner Sleeping

Mattresses that are well-used can become very uncomfortable when sleeping with a partner. Purchase a mattress that is high-quality to ensure you and your partner have interrupted sleep and to avoid any bickering about irritating movement.

A good mattress should not shake the whole bed if you turn on it.

5. Temperature Control

Buying a temperature control mattress is perfect for sleepers who get too hot or too cold, as well as their sleeping partners. Nothing is worse than having your partner be hot while you are cold. With a temperature control mattress, you can adjust your side of the bed to a comfortable temperature and your partner can adjust theirs so both of you can sleep comfortably.

6. Memory Foam

One of the most popular types of mattresses is the memory foam kind that hugs your body and relieves pressure points and pain. The great thing about sleeping on this mattress is that it adjusts to hug your body shape and provide comfort to it through the many layers of foam. It is hard not to have a good sleep on a memory foam mattress.

Choosing the best suitable mattress has so many benefits. Whether you need firm support or soft, have lower back pain or have a partner who moves around a lot, there are so many benefits to selecting the right type of mattress so you can wake up feeling rejuvenated every single day.